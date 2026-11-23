MENAFN - GetNews)Daryl & Barnaby's Realm What began with one real-life moment between Katie Wendroth, her son, and another child became the foundation for Daryl & Barnaby's Realm, a storytelling and educational organization built around imagination, understanding, belonging, connection, and self-discovery.

SPICER, Minn. - Nov. 23, 2026 - Daryl & Barnaby's Realm did not begin as a bookstore, a publishing hobby, or a single children's book project. It began with a moment of understanding. One day, another child noticed some of the ways Katie Wendroth's son moved and expressed himself and asked a simple question: Why is he different? Wendroth looked at the child, then at her son, and answered:“He's not different. He's uniquely Daryl. And different doesn't mean you're broken.”

Key takeaways:



Daryl & Barnaby's Realm is a storytelling and educational organization based in Spicer, Minnesota.

Founder Katie Wendroth built the Realm around imagination, understanding, belonging, connection, and self-discovery.

The Monster Under the Bed became the first doorway into the Realm, not the limit of what the organization would become.

The organization now extends into family resources, educational materials, interactive storytelling, community experiences, and a growing digital Realm. Two ideas help guide the organization: Different Isn't Broken. Everyone Belongs. and Every Child Deserves a Barnaby.

That moment stayed with her. It also raised a larger question about the world children grow up in and how early they begin noticing differences in one another.

“That age is where it starts,” Wendroth said.“Children notice differences, but they don't always understand them. Being different isn't something to pick on. It's something to get to know.”

That belief became part of the foundation for Daryl & Barnaby's Realm.

The First Door Into the Realm

After that early encounter, Wendroth began asking another question: How does my son experience the world? That question helped shape The Monster Under the Bed, her debut middle-grade fantasy adventure for readers ages 10 and up and the first book in the Realms series.

The novel follows Daryl, an autistic boy learning about himself, relationships, communication, and belonging, and Barnaby, his longtime plush companion and closest friend.

Wendroth's son helped inspire Daryl, while his relationship with his cherished plush companion, Momo, helped shape the heart of Barnaby. Momo is more than a favorite plush. He is a familiar constant-a source of comfort, safety, and connection.

Barnaby fills that same place for Daryl.

In Daryl's imagination, within the UnderBed Realm, Barnaby comes alive. But what he represents remains grounded in something very real: the reassurance of having someone or something beside you without judgment, pressure, or the need to explain yourself. That idea became another part of the Realm: Every Child Deserves a Barnaby.

Not necessarily the same Barnaby Daryl has, but a person, companion, place, or source of comfort that gives someone a sense of safety, acceptance, and belonging.

Growing Beyond the Book

The Monster Under the Bed opened the first door, but Daryl & Barnaby's Realm has grown beyond a single novel or book series. Today, the organization is developing multiple ways for readers, families, educators, and communities to experience the Realm and engage with its message.

A completed 60-card Family Discussion Card deck is currently awaiting physical proof approval before release. The cards are designed to help families continue conversations about feelings, differences, communication, relationships, and experiences.

The organization's website is also becoming an interactive extension of the Realm. Visitors can experience Whispering Woods, where Barnaby shares short stories, along with other growing areas designed around storytelling, education, exploration, and community connection. The larger Realm continues to expand through educational resources, family materials, digital experiences, community outreach, future books, and other connected projects.

A Business Built Around a Message

Daryl & Barnaby's Realm operates as a business, but Wendroth does not see the organization as being defined by a single product. The book, resources, website experiences, educational materials, and future projects are different ways of carrying the same larger purpose.

“I don't want children growing up believing their differences are the problem,” Wendroth said.“The problem is when we don't take the time to understand one another.”

That philosophy is reflected in the organization's central message: Different Isn't Broken. Everyone Belongs. For Wendroth, the goal is not to teach children to overlook differences. It is to help them understand that differences are part of who people are-and that understanding one another begins with curiosity, compassion, and connection.

Building the Realm From Spicer

Wendroth is building Daryl & Barnaby's Realm from Spicer, Minnesota, while creating stories, resources, and experiences intended to reach readers, families, and educators far beyond the local community.

The Monster Under the Bed is the first novel in the Realms series and is available for $27.99 through darylandbarnabysrealm. The website also serves as the growing home of the larger Realm, where visitors can discover stories, resources, interactive experiences, and future developments from the organization.

About Katie Wendroth and Daryl & Barnaby's Realm

Katie Wendroth is the founder, author, and creator of Daryl & Barnaby's Realm, a storytelling and educational organization built around imagination, understanding, belonging, connection, and self-discovery.

The organization grew from a real-life moment that led Wendroth to think more deeply about how children understand differences and how stories can create space for conversation, empathy, and belonging. The Monster Under the Bed became the first doorway into that work.

Today, Daryl & Barnaby's Realm continues to grow through stories, family resources, educational materials, interactive experiences, community outreach, and a developing world designed to give people multiple ways to enter the Realm. Its work is guided by two connected ideas:



Different Isn't Broken, Everyone Belongs. Every Child Deserves a Barnaby.

Learn more at darylandbarnabysrealm.