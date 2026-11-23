On 10 November local time, Google DeepMind released Gemini Robotics 2.5, a vision-language-action model, and confirmed that it is already running humanoid robots on the production lines of Mercedes-Benz plants in Sindelfingen, Germany, and in Hungary. At an automotive parts-sorting station, the Apollo humanoid running the new model reached a 96% task success rate, a 20% to 30% efficiency improvement over the previous generation. This is the kind of milestone the sector has been waiting for: large models and physical robots moving out of laboratory demonstrations and into real industrial work.

Why the workstation matters more than the demo

The significance lies less in one sorting bench than in where that bench sits. A parts station inside an operating car plant is not a controlled demonstration cell: cycle time, uptime and the cost of a mistake are all being measured, and the surrounding equipment does not stop moving for the robot. A model that clears 96% of tasks under those conditions has crossed from "impressive in a video" to "usable in a shift".

General models redraw the capability boundary

The difference is in what a robot can be asked to do. A conventional industrial robot executes a fixed, pre-programmed motion; change the part, the bin or the fixture and the program has to be rewritten. A robot running a general vision-language-action model can take a task instruction and interpret a scene it has not encountered before, which is what makes it fit for flexible production and for commercial service work where the environment changes every hour.

That is the shift this deployment points to: from replacing a standardized station to handling flexible work across scenarios. It is also the mechanism behind the next growth cycle in service robotics, because the addressable market stops being limited to tasks that can be scripted in advance.

The market has already started to move

Numbers support the direction of travel. The International Federation of Robotics reports that global professional service robot shipments grew 24% year on year in 2025, with commercial service and logistics leading that growth, and rising technology maturity is the main driver rather than a one-off spike in demand.

The Chinese route: scenario depth before specification sheets

Chinese robot makers are meeting the same technology wave from a different side. Their entry point is scenario experience and supply-chain depth rather than model research, and that changes what they build. Foshan-based Kelly Robot is a representative case: instead of chasing a general-purpose humanoid concept, the company has followed a pragmatic line of vertical scenario depth plus iterative intelligence.

Its core commercial product, the coffee robot, already runs AI through the entire flow, from ordering interaction to beverage production. More than 50 real deployment scenarios have refined it into a mature automated operating model, and units are now exported in volume to multiple countries and regions. The company's wheeled humanoid service robot and its wheeled-legged quadruped are likewise specified around real site requirements rather than laboratory benchmarks.

Figure 1 Kelly Robot's wheeled-legged robot dog, a platform specified around site requirements rather than laboratory benchmarks

That operating principle - the scenario defines the product, and the technology serves deployment - is what lets a product adapt quickly to the requirements of different overseas markets. Against purely technology-led offerings, it produces stronger commercial viability and a clearer cost advantage, because every design decision has already been tested against a paying use case.

Where the moat actually sits

The Google and Mercedes-Benz collaboration confirms the long-term direction of AI plus robotics, but value in this industry is still realized in specific scenarios. As underlying AI capability becomes more general and more widely licensed, the differentiators concentrate in three places: how deeply a company understands a scenario, whether it can deliver a complete operating solution rather than a prototype, and how well it can run that solution locally. Chinese companies that matured commercial solutions in a large domestic market have a plausible route to repeat the manufacturing-export play in global service robotics.

Three questions worth asking before a pilot

For operators weighing a deployment, three questions separate a demonstration from a working system. First, does the reported success rate hold on our own parts, fixtures and lighting, not only on the vendor's benchmark set? Second, who performs the integration, the vendor or our own team, and how many weeks does it take? Third, what does service and spare-parts response look like in our region? Companies that answer all three with specifics are usually the ones whose technology was built for deployment in the first place.

About Us

Kelly Robot designs and manufactures intelligent robots for commercial service and special operations, including commercial beverage robots, humanoid service robots and wheeled-legged quadruped robots. Its products are refined through live deployment scenarios and supplied to customers in multiple international markets. To see the current range and partnership options, visit the Kelly Robot website.

Editorial note: the 96% task success rate, the 20% to 30% efficiency gain and the IFR shipment growth figure are reported as stated in the source article. Confirm the latest IFR release and the official Google DeepMind announcement before publishing.