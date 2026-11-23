MENAFN - GetNews)Eastern Forestry & Tree Service, Inc Forestry & Tree Service, Inc. of Prince George is offering free consultations to help Chesterfield-area property owners check trees for storm risk as winter nears. Owners can have a large tree assessed before bad weather, and a crew is available around the clock.

Prince George, United States - Nov. 23, 2026 - Eastern Forestry & Tree Service, Inc., a family-owned tree service based in Prince George, is urging Chesterfield property owners to have their trees assessed for storm risk as late November turns toward winter. The company offers free consultations to residential and industrial property owners and answers calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Trained staff assess a property's trees year round and recommend environmentally friendly care. The company opened in 1997. It is fully licensed and insured and holds a 4.9-star rating across 95 Google reviews.

Key takeaways:



Consultations are free for residential and industrial property owners, for tree projects large or small.

Storm-related services include storm damage control, tree cabling and bracing, and tree and stump removal.

The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (804) 551-0819. Service areas include Chesterfield, Chester, Midlothian, Richmond, Mechanicsville and Henrico.

What can be done about a risky tree?

Eastern Forestry starts with an on-site assessment of the landscape. The crew inspects the trees on the property and recommends a plan based on what it finds. That plan can include pruning and trimming, cabling and bracing to support a tree that stays, or tree and stump removal for one that cannot be kept.

For trees that are healthy today, Eastern Forestry offers ongoing maintenance services. Regular care lets a property owner fix a problem before a storm finds it.

When a storm has already hit

Eastern Forestry takes calls at any hour, any day of the week. Its storm damage control service handles trees and limbs brought down by weather. Customers in Chesterfield, Richmond, Midlothian, Petersburg and nearby communities can reach the crew directly by phone.

When to call a professional

Property owners who are unsure whether a tree is a storm risk should call for a free consultation, Eastern Forestry advises. The company takes on any tree project, large or small, for homes and industrial properties. The crew is fully licensed and insured, so trained staff, not the property owner, handle work on large trees near homes and buildings.

About Eastern Forestry & Tree Service, Inc.

Eastern Forestry & Tree Service, Inc. is a family-owned and operated tree service based in Prince George. Open since 1997, the fully licensed and insured company provides tree pruning and trimming, storm damage control, tree and stump removal, tree cabling and bracing, and tree maintenance services across Chesterfield, Chester, Midlothian, Richmond, Mechanicsville, Henrico, Petersburg and surrounding areas. It is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Learn more at easternforestrytreeservice or call (804) 551-0819.