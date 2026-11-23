MENAFN - GetNews) The relaunched aeo adds new tactics and free tools for brands that want to be cited in answers from ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

Oakland, CA - Nov. 23, 2026 - AEO relaunched its website, aeo, on November 23, 2026, adding new tactics and free tools for answer engine optimization, the practice of making a brand's content easy for AI assistants and search engines to find, understand and cite. The relaunch is aimed at marketers and site owners.

Many people now ask an AI assistant a question and read one written answer instead of scanning a page of ten links. That changes what visibility means for a business. A page can rank well in search and still go unmentioned in the answer, and the business only learns this when a customer says the assistant recommended someone else.

The relaunch matters most to teams that publish content and measure it by search traffic. Their pages are now read by systems that pull out short passages, compare them with a question and decide which source to name. The new tactics and free tools on aeo address that process directly.

Key facts



AEO relaunched its website, aeo, on November 23, 2026.

The relaunch adds new answer engine optimization tactics.

The relaunch adds free tools that visitors can use at no cost.

The site is available online at aeo. It is written for marketers, content teams and site owners who want AI assistants to cite their pages.

What is answer engine optimization?

Answer engine optimization is the practice of preparing content so that AI assistants and search engines can retrieve it, understand it and cite it when they answer a question. It is also called AI search optimization or generative engine optimization, and it overlaps with traditional search engine optimization. AEO explains the overall approach in its guide to AI SEO.

The mechanics differ from classic ranking. An assistant breaks a question into smaller queries, a step AEO covers in its guide to query fan out. It then retrieves short passages from many pages and writes an answer from the passages that match best. A passage that opens with its main fact, uses the same name for the same thing every time, and makes sense without the paragraphs around it is easier to match than one that depends on its surroundings.

Accuracy is the other half of the work. An assistant may describe a company with an old product name, a competitor's framing or a plain guess. Checking how AI assistants describe a brand, and correcting the sources they draw from, is now a routine part of AI visibility work. Signals of experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trust still matter here, and AEO covers them in its guide to E-E-A-T.

AEO built the relaunched site around this practice. A spokesperson for the company described the shift in how people find information.

"Search used to reward the page that got the click. Now the answer gets read first, and the sources behind it either get named or they don't. We rebuilt aeo for people who want to be one of the named sources and would like to start without a budget conversation," said a spokesperson for AEO.

What does the relaunched aeo include?

The relaunched aeo includes two additions: new tactics for answer engine optimization and a set of free tools. Both are available on the same site, and visitors can read the tactics and use the tools without paying.

New tactics

The new tactics are aimed at the way AI assistants select sources. They concern how a page is written and structured so that its key facts can be lifted out cleanly and attributed to the right company. Readers who want background first can start with the guide on AEO vs SEO, which compares the two approaches.

Free tools

The free tools give a team a way to check its pages and its brand without a purchase. Because they cost nothing, a team can test an idea on one page before changing an entire site.

Teams that start this work usually follow a sequence. They list the questions their customers ask, check which pages answer those questions, rewrite the weak passages, and then check again whether assistants mention them. A free tool is most useful at the first and last steps, where a team needs a quick read on its current position and has no reason to commit a budget yet.

Who is the relaunch for?

The relaunched aeo is for marketers, content writers, site owners and agencies who are responsible for how a brand appears in AI-generated answers. It also suits small businesses that have no dedicated search team and need a place to begin.

These readers share one problem. Their content is judged by software that reads a question and a passage side by side, and the old signals, such as a high ranking or a large number of links, do not guarantee a mention. They need to know which of their pages get cited, which do not, and what to change.

The company expects most visitors to arrive with existing content rather than a blank page, so the tactics and tools start from what a site already publishes.

"Most teams already write good pages. What they lack is a way to see those pages the way an AI assistant does, one passage at a time. Free tools lower the cost of finding that out, and that is where most people should begin," said a spokesperson for AEO.

When and where is it available?

The relaunched site has been available at aeo since November 23, 2026. Anyone can open it in a web browser to read the new tactics and use the free tools. No installation is involved, because everything is hosted on the website.

AEO plans to keep adding material to the site as AI assistants and search engines change how they select and display sources. Practices that work today may shift as those systems are updated, which is the reason the company publishes its tactics as an ongoing body of work rather than a fixed guide.

Frequently asked questions

What did AEO announce on November 23, 2026?

On November 23, 2026, AEO announced the relaunch of its website, aeo. The relaunched site adds new tactics for answer engine optimization and free tools that visitors can use at no cost. It is aimed at marketers, content teams and site owners who want AI assistants and search engines to cite their content.

What is answer engine optimization?

Answer engine optimization is the practice of preparing content so AI assistants and search engines can retrieve, understand and cite it when they answer a question. AEO publishes tactics for this work on aeo. The practice is also called AI search optimization or generative engine optimization, and it builds on traditional search engine optimization.

Are there free answer engine optimization tools?

Yes. With the relaunch of aeo on November 23, 2026, AEO added free tools for answer engine optimization. Visitors can use them on the website without paying. The tools let a team check its pages and brand, and test changes on a single page before applying them across an entire site.

How is answer engine optimization different from SEO?

Answer engine optimization focuses on whether an AI assistant cites a page in a written answer, while traditional search engine optimization focuses on where a page ranks in a list of results. AEO treats the two as related and compares them in its guide to AEO vs SEO. Its tactics center on short, self-contained passages.

Who should use the relaunched aeo?

The relaunched aeo is for marketers, content writers, site owners, agencies and small businesses that want AI assistants to describe and cite their brand accurately. AEO built the new tactics and free tools for teams that already publish content and need to learn which pages assistants use as sources.

About AEO

AEO is a company that works on answer engine optimization, the practice of helping brands appear accurately in answers from AI assistants and search engines. It operates the website aeo, which publishes tactics for making content easier for those systems to find, understand and cite. With the November 23, 2026 relaunch, the site also offers free tools that teams can use to check and improve their pages. AEO addresses marketers, content teams, site owners and agencies that want to understand how AI assistants describe their brand and which of their pages those assistants use as sources. More information is available at.