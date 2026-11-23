MENAFN - GetNews) A retired Army Ranger, a determined community and an unexpected catastrophe collide in a compelling post-apocalyptic survival story about resilience, preparedness and the fight to protect what matters most.

Urbana, Ohio, United States - Nov. 23, 2026 - What would happen if the electricity suddenly disappeared, modern vehicles stopped working, communication networks collapsed and the conveniences of everyday life became distant memories? In his upcoming novel, EMP Survival Texas Style, author Lloyd Manchester explores this unsettling possibility through an action-filled story of survival, resourcefulness and human determination.

Scheduled for publication in the coming days, the novel invites readers into a world where modern civilization is brought to a standstill by a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP). As familiar institutions begin to fail, survival becomes a daily responsibility and those who possess practical knowledge, essential resources and the courage to act have a fighting chance.

At the center of the story is Ben, a retired Army Ranger and former sniper who has traded his military career for the peaceful routines of a small Texas dairy ranch. Alongside his wife, Becky, a fellow military veteran, Ben enjoys a life defined by independence, hard work and the familiar rhythms of country living.

However, their comfortable existence changes dramatically when the electricity fails, modern vehicles refuse to start and communication systems go silent.

What initially appears to be an ordinary power outage soon reveals itself as something far more serious.

Fortunately, Ben's military experience, agricultural knowledge and appreciation for older machinery give the couple an unexpected advantage. Their vintage Dodge Power Wagon, mechanical farm equipment, backup generator and carefully maintained supplies become invaluable as the surrounding community struggles to adjust.

Yet preparation alone cannot guarantee safety.

As grocery stores empty, fuel becomes increasingly precious and traditional systems of commerce break down, Ben and Becky must confront problems that extend far beyond their own property. Desperate strangers, dangerous encounters and the disappearance of reliable law enforcement transform their peaceful ranch into a place where vigilance is essential.

At the same time, the novel explores the importance of cooperation. As new people join their household, the characters discover that rebuilding a functioning community requires more than food and shelter. Farming, food preservation, mechanical repairs, bartering, education and mutual trust all become vital parts of everyday survival.

Through its combination of suspense, realistic rural routines, military experience and old-fashioned ingenuity, EMP Survival Texas Style offers readers a thought-provoking fictional exploration of society's dependence on technology.

Rather than focusing exclusively on catastrophe, Manchester also highlights the determination of ordinary people to create stability, preserve their independence and find moments of happiness during extraordinary circumstances.

The upcoming release will appeal to readers interested in post-apocalyptic fiction, EMP survival stories, military-inspired adventures, rural self-reliance and character-driven narratives about rebuilding after disaster.

About the Author

Lloyd Manchester grew up farming, served in the United States Army and taught at various universities. He also holds advanced degrees in computer science. Now retired and living in Ohio, Manchester draws upon his agricultural background, military knowledge and technical education to create accessible stories that explore practical survival skills and life after an EMP.

Book Name: EMP Survival Texas Style

Author Name: Lloyd Manchester

ISBN Number: 979-8954003147

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here