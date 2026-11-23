MENAFN - GetNews) With more than 40 years of personal practice, the San Diego-based instructor shares how traditional movement, breathing, and mindfulness techniques can fit into modern routines.

San Diego, CA - Nov. 23, 2026 - As interest in mindfulness and alternative wellness practices continues, longtime ChiGong practitioner and instructor Christian Lee Allbert is drawing attention to the role of traditional movement and breathing techniques in everyday life. Through his work with Universal ChiGong, Allbert encourages people to explore practices that emphasize physical awareness, focused intention, and consistency.

With over 40 years of experience practicing ChiGong and more than 20 years of teaching, Allbert has spent much of his life studying how movement and mindfulness work together. His approach focuses on making the practice approachable for people who may be unfamiliar with traditional Chinese wellness methods.

"There's no requirement or experience necessary to receive the benefits. An open mind and heart are all that is needed," Allbert explains.

Bringing Traditional ChiGong Practices Into Modern Life

ChiGong, also commonly spelled Qigong, is a traditional Chinese practice that combines gentle physical movements, controlled breathing, and mental focus. Although its roots go back centuries, its slower movements and adaptable techniques have attracted interest from people seeking ways to incorporate mindfulness into their routines.

Allbert first encountered ChiGong through his interest in martial arts during his twenties. At the time, he was also building a career in construction, eventually spending approximately four decades working as a tile contractor specializing in marble and ceramic installations.

While his professional work required physical precision and endurance, ChiGong offered a different opportunity to explore movement through breathing, concentration, and self-awareness.

Over the years, Allbert studied several traditional approaches, including Five Elements ChiGong, Five Treasures Qigong, and the Six Healing Sounds. These methods became part of the foundation of his teaching through Universal ChiGong.

Exploring the Connection Between Movement and Intention

A central part of Allbert's philosophy is the idea that the intention behind a movement can be as meaningful as the movement itself.

Rather than focusing exclusively on physical technique, he encourages participants to pay attention to their breathing, body awareness, and state of mind.

"Healing happens within the synergistic combination of the teachings offered through different movements, breath and with intention," Allbert says, describing his personal understanding of the practice.

His approach also emphasizes the experience of practicing with others. Allbert uses the term "potentized field" to describe the shared atmosphere of focus and intention he believes develops during group ChiGong sessions.

For Allbert, these group experiences have become an important part of his teaching philosophy, offering participants an opportunity to explore mindfulness in a shared setting.

Four Decades of Learning Beyond the Classroom

Allbert's interest in wellness extends beyond ChiGong. He holds certifications in Reiki, nutrition, and yoga, and has explored meditation, herbalism, and Buddhist philosophy.

Daily meditation remains an important part of his personal routine. He has expressed a particular appreciation for Vipassana meditation, which emphasizes awareness and observation.

His influences also include spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle and author Marianne Williamson, whose work has contributed to his understanding of mindfulness and personal growth.

A longtime San Diego resident, Allbert also enjoys spending time outdoors. Hiking at Torrey Pines, swimming, camping, and visiting Moonlight Beach remain among his favorite activities.

Although he is now retired, Allbert continues sharing his interest in ChiGong and traditional wellness practices. His experience reflects how a personal interest can develop into decades of study, teaching, and continued learning.

Through Universal ChiGon, he hopes to encourage greater awareness of traditional movement practices and their potential place in everyday wellness routines.

About Christian Lee Allbert

Christian Lee Allbert is a retired ChiGong instructor and wellness practitioner based in San Diego, California. He has practiced ChiGong for more than 40 years and taught it for over two decades. His background includes certifications in ChiGong, Reiki, nutrition, and yoga, along with an interest in herbalism, meditation, and Buddhist philosophy. Through Universal ChiGong, he shares his knowledge of traditional movement, breathing techniques, and mindfulness practices.