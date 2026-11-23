United States - Nov. 23, 2026 - You Were Not Supposed to Wake Up, the debut investigative nonfiction book by author and media commentator Imtinan Ahmad, has received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing a thought-provoking examination of institutional power, social conditioning, and the forces influencing human behavior and individual freedom. Blending historical research, psychological insights, and Islamic teachings, the book challenges readers to reconsider the systems they have been taught to accept as normal.

Spanning thirty chapters across seven parts, You Were Not Supposed to Wake Up investigates the interconnected structures of modern society, including the attention economy, education, pharmaceutical industries, media ownership, central banking, consumer culture, and political influence. From the psychological effects of social media to the architecture of debt, Ahmad explores how institutions shape personal choices, public perceptions, and societal expectations.

At the heart of the book lies one persistent question: “Who benefits from this?”

Drawing upon his extensive background in marketing, broadcasting, and behavioral influence, Ahmad offers an insider's perspective on how attention is captured and beliefs are formed. His personal transformation from participating in the systems he now examines to questioning their foundations provides a compelling autobiographical dimension to his investigation.

In its review, Literary Titan described the book as “an ambitious work of investigative nonfiction” and praised Ahmad's ability to connect everyday experiences with broader institutional questions. The review also highlighted the book's distinctive integration of Islamic philosophy, observing that its spiritual perspective gives the work a powerful identity within contemporary cultural criticism.

Literary Titan further characterized the book as “a provocative and deeply conviction-driven book that combines cultural criticism, historical investigation, and religious reflection.” The review acknowledged the complexity and sometimes contested nature of Ahmad's interpretations, encouraging readers to approach his arguments with intellectual openness and independently examine the supporting evidence.

Unlike conventional critiques of modern institutions, You Were Not Supposed to Wake Up incorporates teachings from the Quran and Sunnah to explore the spiritual consequences of distraction, materialism, dependence, and conformity. Although grounded in Islamic thought, the book invites readers of every background to engage critically with its arguments.

Explaining his motivation, Ahmad stated, “I wrote this for my own children most of all; I didn't want them to inherit a world they'd been quietly taught not to question.”

Addressing readers who may challenge his conclusions, Ahmad emphasized the importance of independent investigation: “I don't want agreement since agreement is cheap. I want engagement. Take my sources, pull them apart, check them against the record, and keep whatever survives your scrutiny.”

The Literary Titan Book Award brings recognition to a debut work that encourages readers to question familiar assumptions about power, freedom, identity, and the institutions governing everyday life. With its combination of institutional analysis, personal experience, and spiritual reflection, You Were Not Supposed to Wake Up offers a distinctive contribution to contemporary conversations about individual autonomy and the future of society.

Discover the award-winning You Were Not Supposed to Wake Up by Imtinan Ahmad, available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers interested in investigative nonfiction, media criticism, behavioral psychology, institutional power, and faith-based perspectives on contemporary society are invited to explore the book and examine its evidence for themselves. Visit Amazon or Barnes & Noble to find your copy.

About the Author

Imtinan Ahmad is an author, investigator, and media commentator whose work explores the intersection of institutional power, behavioral psychology, and Islamic thought. He holds an MSc in Marketing from the University of Manchester, is a Fellow of the Institute of Coaching, and is affiliated with McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He also holds certification in Emotional Intelligence through Yale's RULER approach.

Recognized among Crain's New York Business 40 Under 40, Ahmad has worked with organizations including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UN Women, UNICEF, and the State Bank of Pakistan. Through his Ask Imtinan platforms on YouTube and Instagram, his investigations and films reach millions worldwide.

Following a decade studying Islamic theology, psychology, and philosophy, Ahmad redirected his expertise in influence toward examining the structures shaping modern civilization. You Were Not Supposed to Wake Up is his first book.