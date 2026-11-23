MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 Our Water III Concert was held at 7:30 p.m. on November 21st, 2026, at the Open Stage of the newly opened Shanghai Grand Opera House, bringing together talented artists and enthusiastic audiences for a sparkling musical dialogue between Shanghai and New York.

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A flagship event and highlight of the Shanghai–New York season of Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogue Among World Cities,the concert celebrated the power of music to connect civilizations, foster cultural exchange and build bridges between the two cities.

Guided by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, the event was jointly presented by Shanghai International Culture Association, Shanghai United Media Group and Shanghai Musicians Association, and co-organized by the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra.

In partnership with Our Water, Shanghai Spotlight, the Shanghai bureau of Spotlight Matrix Media Group, served as the concert's Official New Media Partner, coordinating international media outreach and delivering bilingual coverage of the Our Water III Shanghai–New York season.

Conducted by Zhang Liang, Deputy Director and Principal Conductor of the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, the performance brought together acclaimed artists, student musicians, and a children's choir on one stage.

Centered on the season's theme, Rivers Coexist, Twin Cities Dialogue, the concert drew inspiration from the cities' iconic waterfront identities to craft a cross‐border artistic conversation between China and the West. It delivered a heartfelt city‐to‐city exchange that transcended geography, culture, and generations.

Waterfront Heritage: A New Framework for Twin-City Artistic Exchange

The Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek have shaped Shanghai's century-long cultural fabric, just as the Hudson River defines New York's urban soul. Separated by the Pacific Ocean, these iconic urban waterways carry parallel stories of city life, shared waterfront memories, and evolving urban identities, the core creative thread underlying this cultural dialogue between Shanghai and New York.

Built around the motif of 'the coexistence of rivers', this concert wove together narratives from both cities through soaring symphonies, letting the spirits of these two great civilizations meet and echo across continents.

The programme balanced iconic Chinese and Western works, spanning classic and contemporary pieces: Chen Gang's Blossoms reflected on the wonder of Shanghai's layered history while Zhao Guang's Selections from Symphonic Suite Suzhou River captured the glistening charm of the Suzhou Creek across the seasons.

The programme also featured Western classics, including George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, performed by celebrated pianist Kong Xiangdong, Aaron Copland's Selections from Appalachian Spring and Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, and were paired with original works by Peng-Peng Gong, Selections from Symphony No. 10 Peking Fantasy and To the World, I Speak. These original compositions carry distinct Chinese cultural expression through a globally recognizable symphonic language.

As Eastern and Western melodies intertwined, the performance illustrated a simple, powerful truth: rivers connect, civilizations communicate, and people share a common bond.

Three Generations Onstage: Youthful Voices Carry Forward Friendship

Intergenerational artistic exchange was at the heart of this year's Our Water Concert. This concert brought together three groups of talented performers: seasoned professional musicians, young university artists, and children. Performers of different ages and cultural backgrounds clearly embodied the open and inclusive spirit of cross-city cultural exchange.

Student singers from NYU Shanghai's bilingual choir took the stage together, breaking down geographic and linguistic barriers with youthful harmony. The China Welfare Institute Children's Palace Little Companion Art Troupe Choir also joined the lineup; their bright, tender voices blended with youthful harmonies, bringing gentle warmth and fresh energy to this East-West artistic exchange.

This collective performance by artists spanning several generations symbolized that cultural dialogue between Shanghai and New York will continue to flow strongly into the future.

A New Urban Cultural Landmark: Accessible Art for All

Now in its third season, the Our Water Concert has grown impressively from an intimate showcase to a citywide public cultural event. This year's edition was hosted at the Shanghai Grand Opera House, Shanghai's new landmark venue for world-class performing arts.

With its refined acoustics, spacious public areas and modern facilities, the Shanghai Grand Opera House welcomed local residents, students and prominent international community members based in Shanghai.

Rooted in the community, this cultural exchange is created for people to share and experience together.

Programme Highlights

1. Chen Gang: Blossoms

2. Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

3. Peng-Peng Gong: Selections from Symphony No. 10“Peking Fantasy”

4. Peng-Peng Gong: To the World, I Speak

Chorus: China Welfare Institute Children's Palace Little Companion Art Troupe Choir

5. Victor López (arr.): Wonderful Worlds

Chorus: NYU Shanghai Choir

6. George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Piano: Kong Xiangdong

7. Aaron Copland: Selections from Appalachian Spring

8. Zhao Guang: Selections from Symphonic Suite“Suzhou River”

9. Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9“From the New World”, Fourth Movement

About Shanghai Spotlight

Spotlight Matrix Media Group is a bilingual media company with 15 years of operation and offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Los Angeles and Seoul. Shanghai Spotlight is the group's Shanghai bureau, providing bilingual media coverage and international communications support.