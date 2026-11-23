MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint white paper examines how AI can expand credit access, enable customer-centred financial products and deliver personalised financial guidance to underserved women.

Key Highlights:



Responsible AI could help financial institutions reach underserved women and unlock significant business opportunities.

Three opportunities include improved credit access, customer-centred products and personalised financial guidance. Seven real-world examples demonstrate AI's potential to advance financial inclusion.



SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women's World Banking (WWB) and the EY Organization have launched The Next Billion Customers: How AI Turns Financial Inclusion into a Growth Strategy, a joint white paper examining how responsible artificial intelligence (AI) can help financial institutions identify and serve underserved women while unlocking new business opportunities.

Citing the World Bank Global Findex 2025, the paper notes that approximately 700 million women lack access to a bank account. Many also lack formal credit histories or financial records, representing an estimated US$700 billion market opportunity.

Angelique Timmer, Regional Head for Southeast Asia, Women's World Banking, said,“AI presents a significant opportunity to reshape financial services so that women's economic potential is recognised and better served. But technology alone will not deliver inclusion. AI must reflect women's lived realities, be guided by responsible innovation and supported by partnerships.”

The white paper identifies three areas where AI can accelerate financial inclusion: expanding credit access through improved customer assessment and lower underwriting costs; enabling financial institutions to design products around women's needs; and building trust through accessible, personalised financial guidance.

It features seven examples of organisations applying AI to advance financial inclusion: AIForesee, Boost Capital, Kaleidofin, Igloo, Good With, Haqdarshak and ToumAI.

Gillian Hinde, EY Global Corporate Responsibility Leader, said,“Expanding financial inclusion requires more than technology. It depends on trust, effective regulation, distribution, local knowledge, and a deep understanding of the communities these solutions are designed to serve. AI can help shape innovative solutions, but it is through global and local partnerships that we can bring inclusive finance models to the people who need them most and deliver impact at scale.”

For financial institutions, the paper recommends positioning responsible AI governance as an enabler of growth, leveraging AI to make financial inclusion commercially viable, and building partnerships to accelerate adoption and scale.

The collaboration brings together Women's World Banking's expertise in inclusive finance and EY's financial services capabilities to demonstrate how responsible AI can help institutions expand access, better serve customers and build sustainable business models.

About Women's World Banking

For over 45 years, Women's World Banking has been dedicated to serving the 700 million women excluded by the formal financial sector. We partner with financial institutions and policymakers to design, develop, and implement solutions and programs that facilitate systemic change for women. As an investor, we advance women in the workplace and as customers through direct equity to bring them security, prosperity, and independence. Since 2018, Women's World Banking has reached more than 118 million women and 76 million men, helping to change not only their lives but also those of their households, communities, and countries. Learn more about how we make finance work for women:

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