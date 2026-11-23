W-Shaped Lashes Build Defined Multi-Tip Texture

The new Arabian Effect W-Shaped Lash Extensions use a pre-shaped W structure to create multiple visible tips from one base.

The design gives artists a structured starting point for fuller, textured Arabian-inspired sets without manually building each multi-tip section from separate fibers. The range uses 0.07 mm fibers and includes B, C, CC, LB, and LC curls in mixed 8–15 mm lengths.

These curl options allow artists to use the same W-shaped texture across different lash maps while adapting lift and direction to the client's natural lashes.









2D and 3D Kitten Lashes Offer Two Levels of Layering

Kitten Lashes create texture through built-in length variation rather than a uniform fan structure.

2D Kitten Lashes contain two fibers with a 2 mm length difference. The contrast creates a lighter wispy effect with clear spike definition.

3D Kitten Lashes use three graduated fibers, with a 1 mm difference between adjacent lengths. The additional layer creates greater dimension and a fuller textured appearance.

The three new structures give professional artists clear options for different styling goals: