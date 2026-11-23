Senselashes Introduces Arabian Style Lashes For Wispy, Textured Professional Sets
|Styling Goal
|Product Direction
|Defined multi-tip texture
|W-Shaped Lashes
|Lighter wispy definition
|2D Kitten Lashes
|Fuller layered texture
|3D Kitten Lashes
Artists can still adjust curl, placement, mapping, and overall density according to the client's natural lashes and desired result. The pre-shaped structure provides the texture foundation without fixing the final lash map.
Arabian Style Lashes Add More Texture Options to Professional Menus
Textured lash services can vary widely in spike definition, density, lift, and layering. W-Shaped lashes provide stronger multi-tip definition, while the Kitten formats offer lighter or more layered alternatives for different styling goals.
For salons, these structures add more variation within textured service menus. Training professionals can also use the different fiber arrangements to demonstrate how fan structure and length variation affect the finished set.
The broader Arabian Style Lashes collection includes Cashmere and Camellia options alongside the new W-Shaped and Kitten formats. This gives professional buyers several structures to choose from when building Arabian-inspired, wispy, or layered lash services.
About SenseLashes
SenseLashes is a professional lash extension supplier serving lash artists, salons, training institutions, distributors, and beauty businesses. Its portfolio covers professional lash extensions, application tools, adhesives, wholesale supplies, and private label services.CONTACT: Vanessa Liu,...
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