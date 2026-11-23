Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 24: Check Gold And Silver Prices In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,19,650
|Rs 1,30,620
|Rs 1,59,072
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,19,470
|Rs 1,30,420
|Rs 1,58,997
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,19,290
|Rs 1,30,220
|Rs 1,59,097
|Chennai
|Rs 1,19,730
|Rs 1,30,710
|Rs 1,59,097
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,19,640
|Rs 1,30,610
|Rs 1,59,157
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,19,700
|Rs 1,30,670
|Rs 1,59,032
Silver, meanwhile, continues to attract attention from both investors and consumers, with its price movements influenced by international market trends, industrial demand and currency fluctuations.
It is important to remember that the bullion rates listed below are reference prices and may vary at individual jewellery outlets. The final purchase price of gold jewellery will also depend on making charges, wastage, applicable taxes and the design of the ornament. A 3% GST is applicable on the jewellery bill.
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