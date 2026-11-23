Gold and silver prices witnessed an upward movement in the domestic bullion market on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, bringing fresh attention to precious metal rates among investors and jewellery buyers. According to All India Bullion, both gold and silver recorded gains compared to their previous closing levels.

The Mumbai benchmark for 24-carat gold registered an increase of Rs 803 per 10 grams, representing a rise of 0.62%. Meanwhile, silver prices climbed by Rs 1,118 per kg, gaining 0.71% against the previous close. The latest rates were updated at 7:22 AM IST on November 24.

Gold prices differ slightly across Indian cities due to local dealer premiums, transportation expenses and other market-related factors. Buyers in major jewellery markets, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, may therefore find variations in the prices quoted by local jewellers.

The purity of gold is another important consideration when purchasing jewellery. While 24-carat gold contains 99.9% pure gold and is commonly preferred for investment in coins and bars, 22-carat gold contains approximately 91.6% gold and is widely used in jewellery making.

Gold and Silver Rates - November 24, 2026