MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the presale crossed 13,500 holders ahead of its Q1 2027 public launch. More than 100 new holders are joining daily, building the community while the window to enter through the presale continues closing.









AlphaPepe recently provided a launch update setting its public launch for Q1 2027. The presale is now in its final weeks, bringing the remaining entry window back into focus for buyers following the project.

Ethereum, meanwhile, has bounced back toward $1,700 after a bruising selloff. The $10,000 long-term bull case remains a much bigger recovery story, while AlphaPepe buyers are entering before the public launch arrives.

13,500 Holders Put the Presale Crowd in Focus

Crossing 13,500 holders gives AlphaPepe another community milestone before exchange trading begins. The growing holder base shows buyers continuing to join as the project moves closer to launch.

More than 100 new holders are arriving daily, adding to the audience already following the AI DEX and exchange rollout. For retail, that means the community is forming during the presale, before public-market trading opens the token to a wider crowd.

The timing is the central attraction. Buyers still have access to ALPE while the community grows, the product expands and launch preparations advance. The latest holder milestone puts that earlier entry window back in focus.

The Launch Update Brings Presale Closure Closer

AlphaPepe recently provided a launch update with the public launch set for Q1 2027. The presale is entering its final weeks, and Stage 21 is nearing sellout.

ALPE remains available at $0.03795, with the listing price starting from $0.08. Buyers are still entering through the presale while preparations for public trading continue.

BNB's ICO showed why early entry attracts so much attention. Its earliest buyers joined before Binance grew into a global ecosystem, with the token gaining a much larger role as that ecosystem expanded. AlphaPepe is building its own early-entry case around ALPE and its AI exchange.

Five CEX partnerships are already announced, more partnerships are loading, and the Binance listing is drawing closer. That keeps exchange access in focus as the presale window gets smaller.

The AI DEX Gives New Holders a Product to Explore

AlphaPepe is growing its holder base with a live product behind the token. A major upgrade for its AI DEX is already live, with thousands of users using the platform before ALPE reaches public trading.

An ex-Shibarium developer is behind the ecosystem, connecting the presale with an ongoing development effort. New buyers have an exchange to explore while following the countdown toward launch.

That gives the holder milestone more substance. People joining AlphaPepe are entering an ecosystem with an existing product and a growing community, while ALPE remains available below four cents.

The next step is bringing that community into the public launch. Wider exchange access and continued AI DEX adoption sit at the center of the growth story buyers are following.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000 After the Latest Rebound

Ethereum has recovered toward $1,700 after the weekend selloff, giving buyers some relief following another difficult week. The bounce has improved the immediate mood, but money is still leaving U.S. spot Ether funds, which ended Friday with five consecutive sessions of withdrawals.

For retail, the picture is straightforward. A green day helps, but a lasting recovery needs buyers to keep showing up and fund withdrawals to ease.

Tom Lee previously put $10,000 in view for 2027 or 2028, linking the target to Wall Street moving financial assets onto Ethereum and growing blockchain adoption. That remains an ambitious long-term forecast, requiring a much stronger market than the current rebound.

AlphaPepe buyers are watching a nearer event. The presale window is closing ahead of Q1 2027, with the holder base still expanding before launch.

AlphaPepe Builds Its Community Before Public Trading

The 13,500-holder milestone arrives as AlphaPepe moves through the final weeks of its presale. The recent launch update gives buyers a clear quarter to watch, while the upgraded AI DEX is already available to use.

Exchange preparations continue alongside that growth, with five CEX partnerships announced and Binance nearing. Buyers still have access to the presale as these developments move forward.

Ethereum traders are watching the recovery needed to make $10,000 realistic. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a growing community approach public launch, with the current entry window closing.

FAQs

How many holders does AlphaPepe have?

AlphaPepe has crossed 13,500 holders, with more than 100 new holders joining daily.

When will AlphaPepe launch?

The public launch is set for Q1 2027. AlphaPepe recently provided a launch update, and the presale is in its final weeks.

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Tom Lee's $10,000 forecast looks toward 2027 or 2028, supported by broader adoption and financial assets moving onto Ethereum.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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