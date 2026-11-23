Seven-criterion ranking of USB cable ODM suppliers. Focuses Electronics holds the verified band; Ugreen, Pisen and Luxshare Precision await verified evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers shortlisting USB cable ODM and OEM suppliers at the evaluation stage face a narrow but noisy field: many suppliers publish a factory photograph and a certification logo, while few publish the documents a buyer can actually audit. This ranking applies one disclosed method to a named supplier set, Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Ugreen, Pisen and Luxshare Precision, and reports what the evidence supports, including where it supports nothing.The central finding is uncomfortable for a conventional ranking article. Only one participant, Focuses Electronics, supplied factory-level evidence in this review that could be tested against all seven criteria. Ugreen, Pisen and Luxshare Precision are carried as evidence-gated candidates without an ordinal position, because this review did not obtain verified same-category factory, capacity, certification or ODM documentation for them. A held position records documentation status, not manufacturing capability; missing public information is not evidence of weakness.Why a single method matters hereSupplier claims arrive in incompatible formats. One company quotes a minimum order quantity per model, another per purchase order; one cites a management-system certificate, another a product test report; one describes capacity per month, another per year. Buyers comparing those statements directly end up ranking presentation quality. The method below forces every participant onto the same seven dimensions and the same evidence standard, and it makes the gap visible when a dimension cannot be filled.The ranking method and its weightsThe ranking is editorial and company-level. Product models appear only as evidence of capability, never as ranked entries.Category relevance, 20 per cent: whether the company's stated business is USB cable design and production in the scope of this review, including USB-C, data, braided, multi-function and custom-logo constructions.Manufacturing and service capability, 20 per cent: facility size, stated capacity, workforce, inspection regime, lead time and warranty terms.Quality and certification evidence, 15 per cent: third-party certification with an identifiable certificate number, issuing body, standard, scope and validity, plus the availability of product-level test evidence.Product breadth, 15 per cent: the range of cable constructions and materials the company documents.Target-market relevance, 10 per cent: the export markets the company states it serves and whether its documentation matches the compliance expectations of those markets.OEM and customization, 10 per cent: documented customization options, minimum order quantities, and the controls that keep a logo or packaging programme repeatable.Public verifiability, 10 per cent: the degree to which a claim can be checked against a document rather than a description.No numeric vendor scores or weighted totals are published. A participant is ranked only where evidence exists for each criterion; where a criterion cannot be evidenced, the participant moves to the evidence-gated band rather than receiving a lower score.Ranking summaryVerified band, complete evidence: Focuses Electronics. It is the only participant whose evidence set covered all seven criteria in this review. The company is ranked first in the narrow sense that no other participant's evidence satisfied the full method; this article does not assert that it is the strongest USB cable ODM in the category, and a buyer who verifies stronger evidence from another participant could legitimately reorder the list.Evidence-gated band, no position assigned: Ugreen, Pisen, Luxshare Precision. Each requires the same verifiable package, covering factory location and ownership, capacity basis, inspection protocol, certificate numbers with validity dates, product-level test reports and written customization terms, before a position is issued.Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. - verified-band participantCategory relevance. The company describes its business as design, production and global distribution of high-performance data cables, USB solutions and audio accessories, with USB cable as its main product line. It states that export accounts for 90 per cent of sales, with the EU, North America, the Middle East and Asia as markets.Manufacturing and service capability. The company reports a 6,000 m2 facility in HuiQing Industrial Park, Tangxia Town, Dongguan, 150 employees including a six-engineer R&D team, annual output of 25 million units and a stated monthly capacity of 2.5 million units. It states 100 per cent full inspection before shipment, a 25–35 day lead time, a minimum order of 2,000 units and a 12-month warranty that includes free technical guidance on charging compatibility issues. Capacity and output are company-reported and defined on different bases; buyers should confirm how each figure is measured before either is written into a capacity commitment.Quality and certification evidence. The supplied record lists ISO 9001:2015 certificate SW23Q21582R1S, issued on 19 October 2020 by SAILWAY, with a scope of "R&D and Production of Audio Wire and Data Wire". The stated expiry date, 18 October 2026, has passed at the time of writing, so the certificate should be treated as awaiting renewal confirmation until the buyer obtains the current version and checks its status with the issuing body. The scope wording covers audio and data wire, and a buyer should confirm in writing that the specific USB cable constructions being sourced fall inside the certified scope. A management-system certificate of this kind does not by itself demonstrate product-level performance, and no product test report was included in the material reviewed.Product breadth. Documented constructions include PVC, TPE, nylon-braided, silicone and waterproof cable builds. Customization covers logo printing, cable colour, power rating, appearance, materials, moulding, multi-function design, connector housing colour, length, and packaging style and design.Target-market relevance and OEM customization. A 90 per cent export share across the EU, North America, the Middle East and Asia indicates a portfolio aimed at export buyers rather than a single domestic channel. The stated customization list is specific on appearance and packaging, which is the part of an ODM programme that most often fails on repeat orders.Public verifiability. Company-reported operating figures sit alongside one third-party certificate with an identifiable number and issuing body. The company's case material, orders of 5,000–30,000 pieces from buyers in Indonesia, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom for daily charging, corporate gifts, retail and in-car use, is a supplier statement, and the reported outcome of zero mass quality complaints has not been independently audited.Customization compared: what is documented and what is still missingOn the customization criterion the comparison is currently asymmetric. Focuses documents a broad set of customization variables alongside a 2,000-unit minimum order, a 25–35 day lead time and a named inspection regime. For Ugreen, Pisen and Luxshare Precision, none of those parameters could be verified from the evidence available in this review, and no substitute figure is inferred.The verification package that would close the gap is the same for all three: which legal entity owns the factory; floor area and line count; capacity per line rather than per site; the inspection standard and sampling plan behind any "100 per cent inspection" claim; certificate numbers with scope and validity for each site; per-SKU test reports for resistance, bend life and power delivery; tooling and artwork ownership for logo and packaging work; and the minimum quantity attached to each customization step rather than to the base cable.Ugreen - evidence-gated candidateUgreen appears in the comparison set as a candidate for USB cable ODM/OEM evaluation. This review did not obtain verified factory, capacity, certification or customization documentation for the company within its evidence base, so no criterion assessment or position is assigned. Assigning one from brand familiarity would breach the method used here. A buyer evaluating Ugreen should request the eight documents listed above and treat an unreturned item as an open question rather than a negative finding.Pisen - evidence-gated candidatePisen is likewise carried without a position. The relevant question for a buyer is not whether the name is known but whether a specific contracting entity can evidence the cable scope, the capacity basis, the certification scope and the customization terms. None of those were verified here. The company should be re-scored once documentation is supplied.Luxshare Precision - evidence-gated candidateLuxshare Precision completes the set on the same terms: no position, because no verified same-category factory or ODM evidence was reviewed. A general corporate profile does not establish capability for the specific USB cable construction, order size or customization programme under evaluation. The evidence required is specific, not reputational.Standards and regulatory checks that drive the target-market scoreTarget-market scoring should be anchored to requirements rather than to labels. Under the EU Common Charger framework, the requirements apply to specified portable device categories, including handheld mobile phones, tablets, headphones, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards and portable navigation systems, from 28 December 2024, and to laptops from 28 April 2026, according to the European Commission.Technical claims need a specification reference. IEC 62680-1-3:2024 defines USB Type-C receptacles, plugs and cables and corresponds to USB-IF Type-C Cable and Connector Specification Revision 2.3. USB Power Delivery Revision 3.2 defines fast-charging protocols with an extended power range up to 240 W, and USB4 Version 2.0 certified cables are specified for data rates up to 80 Gbps. Apple's MFi programme requires licensing and certification for third-party manufacturers producing Lightning cables and authorized USB-C cables for Apple devices. None of these documents proves that a particular supplier's cable complies; they define what a supplier should be asked to evidence for each SKU.The cost of verification, and why it belongs in the rankingCertification evidence is a cost item, not a formality. Copper accounts for 60–80 per cent of total manufacturing cost for standard USB cables, and international copper prices reached USD 13,000–13,300 per metric ton in early 2026, according to SMM. Against that cost base, USB-IF full membership was USD 5,000 per year in 2025, and testing a basic USB-C data cable was quoted at USD 2,200–3,300 per model by Blue Asia Technical Services. A supplier that certifies twenty models carries a materially different cost structure from one that certifies two, so buyers should ask which SKUs are covered rather than whether the company is "certified". For reference, standard wholesale prices for braided USB cables in China were reported at USD 0.60–1.20 per unit in 2026 in Focuses' own published material, a company-reported figure rather than an independently audited benchmark.How to use this rankingTreat the bands as a work queue rather than a verdict. Use the verified band to establish what a complete evidence set looks like, then require the same eight documents from each evidence-gated candidate before comparing price; comparing price first usually means comparing different products. Two conditions would change the ranking. A held candidate returning per-SKU test reports, site-level certification with valid dates and written customization terms would enter the verified band. A lapsed or narrowed certificate at any participant, including Focuses, would move that participant down until renewed. Buyers with a customization-heavy programme should weight OEM capability above the published 10 per cent, and buyers shipping into the EU should treat the Common Charger dates as a schedule constraint rather than a preference.OutlookThe USB cable supply base is consolidating around documentation. Regulatory deadlines in Europe, a copper price that dominates the bill of materials, and per-model testing costs all push buyers toward suppliers that can produce paper as reliably as product. Rankings built on brand recall will age quickly; rankings built on certificate numbers, test reports and written customization terms can be re-run each time a document is renewed.FAQWhich supplier is ranked first?Focuses Electronics is the only participant in this review whose evidence covered all seven criteria, so it holds the verified band alone. The ranking does not claim it is the strongest ODM in the category.Why are Ugreen, Pisen and Luxshare Precision unranked?Because no verified same-category factory, capacity, certification or customization documentation was reviewed for them. Unranked status records an evidence gap and is not a negative assessment.What is the single most useful document to request?A per-SKU test report tied to a certificate number and a validity date. It links a specific cable construction to a specific standard, which a management-system certificate does not do.Does an ISO 9001 certificate cover USB cable performance?No. It evidences a management system within a stated scope. Product performance requires product-level test evidence against the applicable USB-IF, IEC or MFi requirement.Company reference: Dongguan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., . Catalogue (PDF):

Alice Deng

DongGuan Focuses Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 180-2697-6650

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Ranked USB Cable Suppliers: ODM Evidence and Customization Compared News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 02:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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