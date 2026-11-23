Pune Software Engineer Murdered by Boyfriend in Hinjewadi After Dispute

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): A software engineer was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following an argument in Pune's Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said a senior police official. The deceased has been identified as Komal Dhake (also referred to as Komal Dahale in preliminary reports), a software engineer originally from Wardha, while the accused has been identified as Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbhonde, a software engineer from Buldhana. According to police, the two had been in a relationship for over three years and had family approval for marriage. However, disputes allegedly broke out between them over suspicions regarding Shubham's involvement with another woman. Following a visit to a hotel, an argument ensued inside the deceased woman's room at a paying guest (PG) facility in Sakore Vasti, Hinjawadi, where Shubham allegedly assaulted her, leading to her death. "The deceased woman, a software engineer, had been in a relationship for three and a half years with the accused, who is also a software engineer," DCP Pradeep Jadhav said, adding that an argument broke out between the two in her room at the PG in Sakore Vasti, Hinjawadi, following which she was killed and the accused was present in her room at the time of the murder. Police said the accused allegedly remained beside the body overnight before calling the emergency helpline (112) the next morning to report the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered at the Hinjawadi Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody. Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjawadi Police Station is investigating the case, police added. (ANI)