BJP National Office Bearers to Hold Two Day Meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): A two-day meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Office Bearers will be held at PUSA in New Delhi on November 27 and 28, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to participate along with all national office bearers of the party, sources said.

The two-day organisational meeting is expected to witness detailed deliberations on the party's organisational priorities, political strategy and preparations for upcoming electoral challenges. Senior party leaders are likely to review the BJP's ongoing organisational activities and discuss measures to further strengthen the party's presence and outreach across the country.

According to sources, the discussions are likely to focus on strengthening the organisational structure, expanding the party's connect with people, reviewing the implementation of key organisational programmes and assessing the political situation in different states. The meeting is also expected to provide a platform for senior leadership to deliberate on the party's future roadmap, with an emphasis on coordination between the organisation and its political leadership, effective implementation of programmes and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation is expected to add significance to the two-day deliberations, with his address likely to provide direction to the party leadership and office bearers on key organisational and political priorities. All BJP National Office Bearers are expected to participate in the meeting, sources added.

Earlier last month, on october 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lucknow to attend the BJP's state working committee meeting, as the party prepares its organisational roadmap and election strategy ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The meeting brings together the party's senior state leadership, district presidents and key office-bearers to discuss organisational priorities, review grassroots outreach and set targets for the upcoming Assembly elections. Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with party organisation officials, participated in the state executive committee meeting. (ANI)