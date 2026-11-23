PM Modi Extends Greetings to People on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, highlighting the festival's message of selfless service, faith and positivity. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to you all on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. This sacred festival carries the message of selfless service. May this tradition, enriched by holy bathing, acts of charity and merit, and the offering of lamps, instil reverence, faith and positivity in everyone's life. This is my heartfelt wish."

Meanwhile, devotees gathered in large numbers at religious sites across the country to mark Kartik Purnima by taking holy dips in sacred rivers and participating in religious celebrations. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a massive crowd of devotees has gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, devotees gathered at Braj Ghat to take a holy dip on the occasion. Speaking to ANI, Pujari Pandit Yash Kumar Sharma said that Kartik is considered the holiest month of the year and that taking a holy dip on Kartik Purnima is believed to purify the soul. "It is considered the holiest month of the year, and bathing on this day leads to the purification of the soul. It is a month especially dear to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva...adding Gangajal to one's bathwater also purifies the soul...millions of people come here to bathe from across India," he said.

In Varanasi, a massive crowd of devotees gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. Hundreds of devotees also took a holy dip in the sacred Saryu River in Ayodhya. Similarly, in Haridwar, a large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. In Odisha's Puri, thousands of devotees from across the country gathered in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple to witness the divine Swarna Besha of Lord Jagannath. In Haryana's Yamunanagar, devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh took a holy dip in the Kapal Mochan Sarovar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti as part of the Kapal Mochan Mela.

Meanwhile, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi is observing the auspicious Kartik month with a special Deepmala Shringar of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath during the daily Saptarishi Aarti. According to the temple administration, the special decoration is being performed every day from October 26 until Kartik Purnima, offering devotees an opportunity to witness the divine adornment of Baba Vishwanath illuminated with lamps. The initiative is part of the religious observances associated with the month of Kartik, which holds special significance for devotees. The temple administration said the grand Deepmala Shringar would be carried out daily during the Saptarishi Aarti, adding to the devotional atmosphere at the temple.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day is also associated with Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across the country, devotees mark the occasion with religious fervour by lighting lamps, decorating temples and organising religious fairs. The festival is also marked by devotees chanting prayers and floating illuminated miniature boats on the water, creating a vibrant spectacle.