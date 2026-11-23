

“The mistake has been corrected,” Elon Musk said, welcoming Huang back 11 days after his resignation.

Anthropic expects to pay SpaceX about $3.1 billion a month once it receives its full computing capacity, expected in December. JPMorgan kept its $430 Tesla target, saying the rollout of FSD v15 underscored Tesla's lead in consumer autonomy.

Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) joined Monday's tech rally after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. Elon Musk welcomed his return to Nvidia's helm, but investors may have a bigger reason to watch the relationship between the two tech billionaires, which is access to AI chips. An ARK Investment Management analyst said that Huang's influence over where scarce AI chips went mattered more than Nvidia's ability to finance its customers. Separately, TSLA shares also got a boost from the rollout of its latest full self driving software.

Tesla (TSLA) jumped 11.5% to $385.46, while SpaceX (SPCX) gained 4.4% to $133.35. Nvidia (NVDA) closed up 31.5%, adding nearly $1 trillion in market value after its board voted unanimously to bring Huang back 11 days after his resignation.

Musk Backs Huang When 'The Chips Are Down'

“It is done,” Musk said on X. Minutes later, he shared Nvidia's announcement that Huang was returning as president, CEO and a board director.“The mistake has been corrected,” Musk said.

Musk had backed Huang when a comeback was far from certain. Nvidia's board had rejected Huang's offer to return just six days before reversing course. As U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the reinstatement, Musk explained why he had stood by Huang.“Everyone is your friend when the chips are up, but those who support you when the chips are down are your real friends. Fair-weather friends are worthless,” Musk said.

Later, sharing investor Gavin Baker's post about employees celebrating at Nvidia headquarters, he added,“Everyone I know at Nvidia wanted Jensen back and it shows.”

However, governance questions pertain and Huang returns to Nvidia. The board's independent investigation is continuing, and Huang is scheduled to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec.3 as lawmakers scrutinize Nvidia's compliance with U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China.

ARK Says Huang Picked SpaceX For More Chips

Brett Winton, ARK Invest's chief futurist, said that investors were reading too much into a reported disagreement between Huang and Nvidia's CFO, Colette Kress. In his view, the decision facing Huang was whether to send more chips to SpaceX or finance smaller data-center builders still trying to secure power, schedule construction and win local support.

“If anything the read-through, in my view, is that he was weighing whether to push much more supply to SpaceX (which he ultimately decided to do) against financing the longer tail of builders who were having trouble sequencing nvidia's promised funding alongside turbine reservations, construction crews and restive local polities,” Winton said on X.

SpaceX already had a paying customer waiting for computing power. Anthropic said in its IPO prospectus that it expected to pay SpaceX about $3.1 billion a month once it received all its contracted capacity, which it anticipated in December. Its agreements cover access to Nvidia-powered computing capacity and could run through 2029.

JPMorgan Sees Tesla Raising The Bar On Autonomy

Tesla had news of its own after it began rolling out Full Self-Driving (Supervised) v15 to its first customers over the weekend. JPMorgan kept its 'Neutral' rating and $430 price target, implying a 12% upside from current levels. A wider release is expected next month alongside Tesla's holiday software update.

The update lets drivers see what the car plans to do next and introduces navigation that draws on what Tesla vehicles have learned across the fleet. It also upgrades the system that interprets camera images for Tesla's driving software, robotaxi and Optimus robot. Tesla says v15 handles safety-critical situations about 25 times better, though it has yet to publish data explaining that measure.

For JPMorgan, the timing gives Tesla an edge. Customers are already getting the software as rival automakers prepare to show what their systems can do.

“With RIVN preparing to showcase its autonomy roadmap at its December 9th Autonomy & AI Day, Ford advancing toward the 2027 Fathom launch, and GM navigating CEO succession discussions ahead of its 2028 launch of 'eyes-off' highway on Cadillac Escalade IQ, we see the breadth of the v15 release as another illustration of TSLA's head start in consumer autonomy, raising the (already high) bar another notch,” JPMorgan said

Musk Calls NYT's SpaceX Report 'Obvious'

Meanwhile, Musk dismissed a New York Times report on how SpaceX splits its computing power between developing Grok and renting capacity to AI rivals.“NYT is posting the obvious as 'news',” he said on X in reply to a user who said SpaceX's rental deals with Anthropic and Google had been public for months.

The report said that Musk told employees SpaceX could earn more by renting computing power to companies such as Anthropic and Google than using it to improve Grok. He asked engineers to justify their chip use each week and briefly renamed an internal chat“Sell compute because we can't compete,” according to the report.

On the other hand, Jefferies initiated coverage of SpaceX with a 'Buy' rating and a $210 target, implying a 58% upside from current levels. It expects SpaceX to have 2.5 to 3 gigawatts of computing capacity online by year-end, up from 1.7 gigawatts at the end of September.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, TSLA sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'low' message volume, while SPCX sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

One user asked after Tesla's double-digit gain,“Can i get another 11% gainer tomorrow?!”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said they were considering taking some of their Nvidia gains and buying more SpaceX shares in December. A separate user speculated, saying,“$SPCX Jensen will thank Elon for his support and give SpaceX a major deal SpaceX to 175”

View this Stocktwits post

Despite Monday's rally, TSLA stock is down 14% year to date, while SPCX closed 1% below its June IPO price.

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