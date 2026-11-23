MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you have ever had to work out which authority handles your Emirates ID renewal, or which app lets you book a clinic appointment, the UAE's new AI assistant is meant to take that off your hands.

UAE Government Concierge Agent 'Mira', unveiled on Monday at Expo City Dubai, where ministers demonstrated its use in their sectors, works through a simple conversation.

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Instead of searching for the name of a service or the entity that provides it, residents tell Mira what they want to get done, and it guides them to the right service, completes the steps, coordinates with the relevant government departments and follows up on the request.

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According to an official guide released alongside the launch, the assistant will start with an initial package of services, and more will be added in phases.

Here is what residents need to know.

Mira does not just answer questions or explain procedures. It is designed to carry out the transactions themselves.

Depending on the service, it can review your details with you, ask for your confirmation, complete the procedure and follow the application until it is done. This means users no longer need to switch between a chatbot that explains the steps and a separate website where they carry them out.

However, what Mira can complete depends on the type of service and whether it is available. Some procedures may still need the user's approval or intervention from the government entity concerned.

Users can type to Mira or speak to it using everyday words,“as you would talk to any person”, according to the guide. There is no need to know the official name of a transaction or government terms.

For example, a user can simply say they want to renew a document or book a medical appointment. Mira will work out what is needed and may ask the user to review some information or approve a step before completing it.

Mira is designed for citizens, residents and visitors, as well as business owners and companies in the UAE.

The services available to each person will vary depending on the type of transaction and its requirements. Because services are being added in stages, not everyone will find everything they need at launch.

Mira will begin rolling out to the public in phases from March 2027, with more services and features added over time. Officials said all government services will be on the platform before the end of 2027.

s ID or residency?

Yes. The services include renewing passports and Emirates IDs, renewing residency permits for family members and issuing documents for newborns

Users will be able to review their data, complete the procedure, pay the fees and receive their documents in line with each service's requirements. Each transaction will become available on Mira only once it has been added to the platform, so not all of them will be there on day one.

healthcare?

Health services showcased include booking a medical appointment, choosing the specialty and health centre, checking available slots, and confirming, changing or cancelling the booking.

Mira also features a video conversation in which patients describe their symptoms to a virtual medical assistant. It then prepares a summary for the doctor to review before the consultation.

The guide stresses that this does not replace a doctor's assessment or medical advice.

Parents will be able to check their children's grades, exam dates, school behaviour records and alerts in one conversation, instead of looking for the information in several places.

Yes. Mira can help students explore universities and available majors, check admission requirements and compare options. It also covers submitting an application and tracking its status.

This means a student can go from searching for the right major to applying to a university without having to gather information from multiple sources.

Employers can issue and renew work contracts, check which ones are nearing expiry, update details, pay fees and receive renewed permits. Industrial investors can renew their industrial registration, apply for customs exemptions and obtain value-added certificates.

These options will be switched on according to the approved rollout phase for each service, so business users should not expect all of them at launch.

The aim is to cut down on repeated requests for the same data and documents.

Mira will include a digital wallet where users can view their data and store, manage and use their official documents when applying for services. Some transactions may still require additional information or documents, and the feature will be introduced gradually.

Mira will offer a unified government payment experience, allowing users to pay service fees without moving between different systems.

Crucially, it will not make any payment without the user's prior approval.

Yes. Following up on applications is central to how Mira works. It helps users start a transaction, complete the required steps and track it until it is done.

Some transactions may require users to confirm details or provide extra information, and processing times will vary from one service to another.

If a service is not yet available on Mira, it is still available through existing government channels.

The idea is for Mira to remind users of transactions they may need and suggest the right next step before they start searching for it.

As services develop, it will be able to carry out and follow up on procedures, while the decision and approval remain with the user.

Mira will start with a number of government services, with others added in phases, and officials have said all government services will be on board before the end of 2027. The goal is for residents to eventually complete their government transactions through Mira without moving between different websites and apps.

Until then, people can continue using the usual government channels for services that have yet to be added.

What will Mira do in the future?

The aim is for Mira to become more like a personal assistant that keeps track of what people need in their daily lives. It could remind a user that a document is due for renewal, explain the procedures required, then complete and follow up on the available steps after the user approves.

As new services are added, residents will spend less time searching for entities and transactions themselves, according to the guide, leaving them“more time for family, work and the things they love”.

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