Nigerian International Delegation Visited NABARD New Delhi Regional Office To Exchange Ideas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 November 2026, New Delhi: A Nigerian delegation led by Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, visited the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), New Delhi Regional Office, to exchange insights on rural finance, financial inclusion, sustainable livelihoods, and poverty reduction.
Welcoming the delegation, Shri Nabin Kumar Roy, Chief General Manager, highlighted the pivotal role of the Government of India and NABARD in promoting agriculture and rural development. He briefed the delegation on India's rural credit architecture and NABARD's interventions through financial institutions and community-based organizations.
NABARD officials showcased the institution's role in rural credit, infrastructure development, livelihood promotion, and supervision of cooperative banks and regional rural banks. The delegation was also apprised of NABARD's flagship initiatives, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), skill development, climate resilience, and efforts to connect vulnerable households with sustainable livelihood opportunities.
Discussions centred on strengthening financial inclusion through savings groups, cooperatives, and partner financial institutions; enhancing entrepreneurial and financial capabilities; improving market access; and integrating credit with appropriate mentoring and monitoring mechanisms. Participants emphasized the importance of adapting successful models to local socio-economic and institutional contexts.
Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Dr. Doro shared Nigeria's experience in implementing social protection and livelihood programmes, including cash transfer schemes and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). He acknowledged the relevance of several NABARD initiatives for Nigeria while emphasizing the need for contextual adaptation.
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) presented its experience in advisory services, project management, monitoring, and capacity building in India and abroad. The delegation was also briefed on the SEEDS (Supply of Equipment for Efficient Development of SMEs) Initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, which promotes sustainable economic growth and self-reliance in partner countries, particularly across the Global South.
The visit reaffirmed the value of India-Nigeria cooperation and knowledge exchange in advancing inclusive rural development, sustainable livelihoods, and poverty reduction.
Welcoming the delegation, Shri Nabin Kumar Roy, Chief General Manager, highlighted the pivotal role of the Government of India and NABARD in promoting agriculture and rural development. He briefed the delegation on India's rural credit architecture and NABARD's interventions through financial institutions and community-based organizations.
NABARD officials showcased the institution's role in rural credit, infrastructure development, livelihood promotion, and supervision of cooperative banks and regional rural banks. The delegation was also apprised of NABARD's flagship initiatives, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), skill development, climate resilience, and efforts to connect vulnerable households with sustainable livelihood opportunities.
Discussions centred on strengthening financial inclusion through savings groups, cooperatives, and partner financial institutions; enhancing entrepreneurial and financial capabilities; improving market access; and integrating credit with appropriate mentoring and monitoring mechanisms. Participants emphasized the importance of adapting successful models to local socio-economic and institutional contexts.
Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Dr. Doro shared Nigeria's experience in implementing social protection and livelihood programmes, including cash transfer schemes and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). He acknowledged the relevance of several NABARD initiatives for Nigeria while emphasizing the need for contextual adaptation.
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) presented its experience in advisory services, project management, monitoring, and capacity building in India and abroad. The delegation was also briefed on the SEEDS (Supply of Equipment for Efficient Development of SMEs) Initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, which promotes sustainable economic growth and self-reliance in partner countries, particularly across the Global South.
The visit reaffirmed the value of India-Nigeria cooperation and knowledge exchange in advancing inclusive rural development, sustainable livelihoods, and poverty reduction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment