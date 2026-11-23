MENAFN - GetNews) New site covers 500 popular products across 252 categories, with live Amazon prices and spec-by-spec comparisons starting with wireless earbuds

USA - Nov 23, 2026 - Lowerpick today launched lowerpick, a free site that helps shoppers find lower-priced alternatives to well-known products. It also shows which of those alternatives other buyers really pick.

Most“cheaper alternative” lists are written from opinion, or from whatever pays the highest commission. Lowerpick starts from data instead. For each popular product, it looks for lower-priced options in the same category that sell in real volume, and ranks them by estimated monthly sales and price gap.

At launch, Lowerpick covers:



500 popular products across 252 categories in 18 departments, from supplements and skincare to pet food, kitchen gear and electronics

More than 77,000 lower-priced alternatives that pass its selection rules Live Amazon prices that load on each page, so shoppers can see the current gap before they click

Four rules decide what counts as an alternative. Each one must be in the same category as the original, sit in a clearly lower price band, sell at least 100 units a month by Lowerpick's estimates, and come from a different brand. The data is refreshed monthly, and the current pages use October 2026 data.

Spec by spec, starting with wireless earbuds. For some categories, a lower price and strong sales aren't enough to call two products comparable. In those categories Lowerpick checks each spec against the makers' own published spec sheets and weights the specs that matter most. It rules out anything with a deal-breaker, such as missing noise cancellation when the original has it.

The first category is wireless earbuds. Each comparison page shows what matches, what the shopper gives up, and when the original is still worth paying for. Lowerpick only recommends alternatives on a page once at least two of them come close enough to the original.

“People don't want the cheapest option; they want the cheaper option that still does the job,” the Lowerpick team said.“So we show the evidence: how much buyers choose an alternative, where its specs match, and where they fall short. When a spec isn't published, we say so instead of guessing.”

Clear about how it's funded. Lowerpick earns a commission when shoppers buy through its Amazon links, as an Amazon Associate. Commissions don't affect the rankings, which come only from the data. Lowerpick doesn't test products itself. It describes exactly what it measures, and what it doesn't, in its methodology.

Lowerpick plans to add more spec-verified categories and to refresh every page with new data each month.

About Lowerpick:

Lowerpick is an independent comparison site that helps shoppers find lower-priced alternatives to popular products, ranked by estimated sales and price gap and, in selected categories, compared spec by spec using the makers' published specifications. Lowerpick is not affiliated with any brand it lists.

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