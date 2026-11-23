MENAFN - GetNews) A new Laredo Mobile Diesel analysis of 110,308 federal inspection records finds Webb County's exhaust violation rate was approximately three times the statewide rate. The report also identifies brakes, lighting, and air-system defects as the county's leading vehicle violation categories.

LAREDO, Texas - Nov. 23, 2026 - Inspectors in Webb County, Texas, wrote 12,375 citations over the past three years under a single federal code covering exhaust that discharges forward of or directly below a truck's cab. Fifteen of them were serious enough to take the vehicle out of service.

That pattern, which the data does not explain, is one finding in the Laredo Truck Defect Report 2026, an analysis of 110,308 commercial vehicle inspection records that Laredo Mobile Diesel published today.

Webb County's exhaust-category citation rate ran at 16.1 per 100 vehicle inspections, compared with 5.3 per 100 across Texas. Nearly four in five of those citations came from the single discharge-location code. Nationally, the entire exhaust category accounts for 0.9% of vehicle violations.

"That's the number I can't explain," said Matt Johnson, who compiled the report. "Twelve thousand citations under one code, and fifteen of them were serious enough to park the truck. Either there's an equipment pattern in the fleets crossing here that doesn't exist elsewhere in Texas, or it reflects what inspectors at this port choose to write up. The data can't tell you which. Someone should find out."

Webb County recorded the second-highest commercial vehicle inspection volume of any Texas county, and 10.0% of the statewide total. Across 97,815 vehicle inspections, inspectors logged 305,993 violations - 312.8 per 100 inspections, or roughly three defects for every vehicle examined.

The report's most actionable finding concerns trailers. Trailers accounted for 24.7% of Webb County vehicle violations, below the statewide share of 34.4%. But 14.0% of trailer violations were severe enough to take equipment out of service, compared with 8.3% for tractors and trucks. Brakes made up 37.0% of trailer violations.

"If you're betting on what puts a rig on the shoulder here, bet on the trailer," said Johnson, Owner at Laredo Mobile Diesel. "The tractor gets attention because that's where the driver sits. The trailer has been dropped, swapped, and parked in a yard for a week, and nobody walked around it. Thirty-seven percent of trailer violations were brakes. That isn't a mystery; it's a gap in who's responsible."

Brakes were the most common violation category overall, at 22.0% of vehicle violations, followed by lighting and reflectors at 17.0% and air leaks and lines at 11.2%. Brake and air-system defects together made up 32.5% of out-of-service violations in Webb County, against 29.1% nationally.

On the broadest measure, though, equipment at the border held up better than the Texas average. Webb County's out-of-service rate was 22.5%, matching the national figure and below the state's 25.0%. Of four high-volume Texas counties examined, Hidalgo County ranked highest, at 30.5%.

Failures also clustered by season. Tire violations peaked in July and lighting violations in June, while brake violations peaked in November, 9.8% above the county's monthly average.

The analysis uses FMCSA inspection and violation datasets published on transportation and inbound truck crossing counts from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, filtered to Webb County (FIPS 48479), covering December 1, 2023 through October 31, 2026. The Port of Laredo recorded 8,737,310 inbound truck crossings in that period. The report notes that FMCSA publishes a rolling window of roughly three years, so it does not establish a long-term trend, and that inspection records reflect where and how often inspectors chose to inspect rather than a count of breakdowns.

The full report, its methodology, and the code-by-code violation mapping are at.

About Laredo Mobile Diesel

Laredo Mobile Diesel provides 24-hour mobile diesel repair and roadside truck and trailer service in Laredo and Webb County, covering the I-35, Loop 20, Mines Road (FM 1472), and World Trade Bridge corridors. The company has been recognized as the area's number one truck and trailer repair service. Work includes roadside brake and air system repair, tire service, lighting repair, and DPF and DEF diagnosis.