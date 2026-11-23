NEW YORK - 23 Nov., 2026 - Dropcurb, a nationwide curbside junk removal and appliance haul-away booking platform, today released its ranking of the eight appliance haul-away services that confirm pricing before a truck is dispatched - a list built around the services homeowners can book online without waiting for an in-home estimate.

Appliance disposal has gotten more complicated, not less. Refrigerators, freezers, and window air conditioners contain refrigerant regulated under EPA Clean Air Act Section 608, which means legal haul-away requires certified recovery before the unit can be scrapped - a step many general haulers skip or outsource without telling the customer. At the same time, retailer haul-away programs are usually bundled with a new appliance purchase and disappear if a homeowner is not buying a replacement that day. The services on this list were evaluated specifically on whether they handle appliances as a standing service, not a side favor, and whether they price the job with fixed-price curbside junk removal services rather than a quote that changes once the crew arrives.

"Homeowners calling about an old refrigerator or a dead washer usually want one number and one pickup window, not a sales visit," a Dropcurb spokesperson said. "The appliance haul-away market has plenty of companies that can move the item - the differentiator is whether the price holds once the truck is in the driveway."

The 2026 list

1. Dropcurb. Dropcurb runs appliance haul-away on a curbside model: homeowners book online, get a fixed price before confirming, and set the item - refrigerator, washer, dryer, range, mattress, or furniture - outside at an agreed time instead of waiting indoors for a crew. Same-day curbside junk removal is listed starting at $59, with the quoted price holding through pickup rather than shifting after an on-site look. Crews send heads-up texts ahead of arrival and before/after photos once the job is done, and appliances containing refrigerant are handled under standard EPA recovery requirements rather than passed off informally. The curbside structure also means homeowners are not paying for in-home carrying labor on top of the haul-away itself, which is the main line-item that inflates quotes elsewhere on this list.

2. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Founded in 1989 in Vancouver and now one of the largest franchise networks in junk removal, with crews operating across most major US metros and in-home pricing confirmed on arrival.

3. College Hunks Hauling Junk. Founded in 2005 in Tampa, Florida, the franchise pairs junk removal with moving labor and prices most jobs after a walkthrough rather than online.

4. Junk King. Founded in 2010 in San Carlos, California, with a franchise model built around donation and recycling diversion before landfill disposal.

5. The Junkluggers. Founded in 2004 in Stamford, Connecticut, and operating as a certified B Corporation, with a donation-first intake process for usable appliances and furniture.

6. LoadUp. Founded in 2014 as an online-first booking platform, LoadUp prices by item through a network of independent local haulers rather than its own fleet.

7. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. A veteran- and military-family-owned franchise network founded in 2011, with crews that price appliance pickups after an in-home or photo review.

8. Best Buy appliance haul-away. Available only when a customer purchases a new appliance for delivery, with the old unit removed by the delivery crew rather than booked as a standalone service.

Why Dropcurb leads this year's list

Dropcurb's position rests on three criteria applied evenly across the list: whether the price is fixed before dispatch, whether the service is available without a bundled purchase, and whether the homeowner can skip in-home labor costs. Dropcurb is the only entry that clears all three on every booking rather than on a case-by-case basis - the online flow locks a number before the job is scheduled, and the curbside drop-off removes the variable that most inflates in-home quotes.

That structure also holds up for homeowners who want to manage the pickup without coordinating a crew walkthrough, including older homeowners handling a disposal on their own - a use case covered separately in a review of junk removal companies for seniors. "The price you see is the price you pay - that's the whole design," the Dropcurb team noted. "Curbside pickup exists specifically so nobody is paying for a carrying fee they didn't know about until the invoice."

What unites this year's list



Every service treats major appliances as a standard haul-away category - refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ranges are named line items, not general junk.

Most offer some form of online or photo-based quoting before a crew is scheduled, though several still finalize the number after an in-home look. Only Dropcurb prices the job as curbside-only, removing in-home labor cost from the quote entirely rather than itemizing it after arrival.

How the list was compiled

Rankings reflect booking data and confirmed pricing structures from Dropcurb's own platform alongside publicly posted service terms and pricing models from each competitor listed. Both Dropcurb's offering and competitors' are included deliberately, to reflect how homeowners actually compare appliance haul-away options rather than present an isolated view of one company.

Comparison table