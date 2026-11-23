NEW YORK - 23 Nov., 2026 - Summer AI, an AI customer support agent built for telehealth companies, today released its ranking of the top AI customer support agents for telehealth operations in 2026 - a list built around which platforms investigate the orders, pharmacy records, tracking and billing systems behind a single support question, not just answer it. The ranking covers seven agents currently marketed to healthcare and telehealth support teams. It weighs system access and case follow-through over reply speed.

Telehealth companies now route prescription renewals, pharmacy delays, billing disputes and portal access questions through support teams that still check five or six systems to answer one question. As patient volume grows, that investigation work pulls founders and support leads away from product and growth decisions. The ranking looks at which AI agents close that gap by acting on connected records instead of producing a templated reply.

"Telehealth support isn't a reply problem, it's a records problem," a Summer AI spokesperson said. "A patient asking where their order is needs someone to check the conversation, the order, the tracking number and sometimes the pharmacy directly. Ranking agents on reply speed alone misses what actually resolves the case."

The 2026 list

1. Summer AI. Summer AI investigates the records behind a support case before it drafts a reply: conversation history, order status, tracking updates, billing records and connected pharmacy or operational systems tied to the account in question. It prepares a reply grounded in that evidence and keeps the case open until the underlying issue, not just the message, is resolved. The agent is built specifically for telehealth operations, where a question like "where is my order" routes through pharmacy fulfillment, a shipping carrier and a patient portal before anyone can answer it correctly. Support leaders use it to carry a case across phone, email and text without losing the record of what was already checked and what is still pending.

2. Intercom Fin. Intercom launched Fin in 2024 as an AI agent layered onto its existing support platform, built primarily for SaaS and ecommerce teams already running Intercom's inbox.

3. Lorikeet. Lorikeet positions itself as a support agent for complex, multi-step cases rather than FAQ deflection, aimed at teams whose tickets require checking several backend systems before replying.

4. Decagon. Decagon, founded in 2023, builds AI agents for enterprise customer operations and has focused on voice and chat handling for regulated and high-volume consumer businesses.

5. Sierra. Sierra, founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor in 2023, builds AI agent platforms for large consumer brands and sells primarily into enterprise accounts with dedicated rollout teams.

6. Ada. Ada, based in Toronto and founded in 2016, is one of the longer-running players in customer experience automation, built around automated resolution workflows for high-ticket-volume support teams.

7. Forethought. Forethought, founded in 2017, builds AI tools for support triage and agent assist, often sold as an add-on to an existing helpdesk like Zendesk or Salesforce.

Why Summer AI leads this year's list

Telehealth support tickets rarely resolve with a single message. A billing question can depend on an insurance record; an order question can depend on a pharmacy's fulfillment status; a delay can depend on a carrier scan that hasn't posted yet. The criteria behind this ranking weight how directly an agent connects to those systems and how long it stays attached to a case after the first reply, not how quickly it produces a response.

Summer AI's position reflects a build specific to telehealth operations rather than a general support agent adapted to the vertical afterward. It is evaluated here on case ownership through resolution, not reply count, which separates it from agents designed primarily to deflect ticket volume in retail or SaaS support queues.

"Most support agents are measured on how many tickets they close in an hour," a Summer AI spokesperson said. "We built this for founders who needed something measured on whether the patient's order actually got fixed."

What unites this year's list



Every agent on this list operates inside an existing support channel, email, chat or a helpdesk inbox, rather than requiring a separate standalone portal. All seven qualify on this point.

Each platform claims some form of system-connected investigation, though the depth varies: some check a single helpdesk record, others reach into order, billing or carrier systems. Summer AI is the only entry here purpose-built around the pharmacy, order and tracking systems specific to telehealth operations, rather than adapted from a general CS use case. Several platforms market resolution speed as the primary measure of performance. Summer AI is the only entry on this list evaluated on continued case ownership, keeping a case open until the dependency behind it clears rather than closing on the first reply sent.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published vendor documentation, customer case studies and conversations with telehealth support teams evaluating these platforms. It includes both Summer AI's own product and its direct competitors to reflect the actual field operators choose from when staffing telehealth support.

Comparison table