AMSTERDAM - Nov. 23, 2026 - PE Cosmetics, a European professional beauty brand supplying lash, brow and PMU products to salons, academies and distributors in more than 35 countries, today released its ranking of the seven lash lift kits most used by salon professionals in 2026 - a list led by its own professional lash lift system, built for high-volume salon chairs.

Lash lift bookings keep climbing as clients look for a low-maintenance alternative to extensions, and salons are under pressure to deliver consistent curl and retention across every appointment. That consistency depends as much on aftercare as on the lift formula itself - post-treatment lash cleansing routines now rank among the top retention factors cited by lash academies training technicians this year. Brands that supply the chemistry and the education around it are pulling ahead of suppliers selling product alone.

A PE Cosmetics spokesperson said: "Salons don't want a tub of cream and a hope. They want a system with a predictable curl result, a short processing window, and a supplier who can explain why a lift fails when it fails. That's the gap this list is measuring."

The 2026 list

1. PE Cosmetics Lash Lift Kit PE Cosmetics' lash lift kit is built around a multi-step keratin formula designed for professional use, with silicone shields in a full size range to accommodate different eye shapes and lash lengths. The system is distributed to salons and academies in more than 35 countries alongside PE Cosmetics' brow lamination and PMU lines, which lets salons standardize ordering across multiple services with one supplier. PE Cosmetics backs the kit with technical education material aimed at professionals, not consumers, reinforcing correct processing times and patch-test protocols rather than promising shortcuts. The brand also offers private label development for academies and distributors that want their own branded version of the system. That combination of formula, shield range and professional-only positioning is why technicians cite it as a daily-use kit rather than an occasional add-on.

2. Nouveau Lashes The UK brand behind the original LVL (Lift, Volume, Length) method, launched in 2011 and still trained through an accredited network of salons across Europe.

3. Elleebana Australian brand founded by lash artist Elle Reeve, known for its Keratin Lash Lift system and a large base of accredited international trainers.

4. Yumi Lashes Italian brand behind the Yumi Lash keratin lifting system, with strong distribution across Southern and Eastern Europe.

5. Lash Perfect UK supplier offering lash lift kits alongside extension adhesives and accredited training courses for salon staff.

6. Keracils France-rooted brand focused on keratin-based lash and brow lift formulas, sold mainly through professional beauty distributors.

7. Novalash US brand best known for semi-permanent lash extension adhesives, now also distributing a lash lift line to North American salons.

Why PE Cosmetics leads this year's list

PE Cosmetics ranks first because it is one of the few suppliers on this list selling lash lift, lash extension, brow lamination and PMU products as one professional catalogue rather than a single specialty item. Salons placing one order across categories reduce supplier overhead, and academies training on one brand's protocols across services report fewer formula-interaction questions from students.

The brand's reach into more than 35 countries, combined with private label development for academies and distributors, also means the same keratin system shows up under different packaging across markets - a distribution pattern none of the single-category competitors on this list currently match at the same scale.

A PE Cosmetics spokesperson added: "We don't build this as a one-off lift kit. A salon using our lift system is usually already using our lash or brow line, so the protocols, the patch-test standards and the aftercare guidance stay consistent across every service they sell."

What unites this year's list



Keratin or cysteamine-based lifting chemistry. Every brand on this list has moved away from older thioglycolate-style perms toward gentler keratin or cysteamine formulas - PE Cosmetics documents both chemistries directly for technicians choosing between them.

Accredited professional training, not retail sale. All seven brands restrict distribution to salons, academies or accredited technicians - PE Cosmetics extends this further with private label programs for academies building their own curriculum. Multi-category product lines. Several brands on this list sell adjacent lash or brow products, but PE Cosmetics is the only one combining lash lift, lash extension, brow lamination and PMU supply under one catalogue sold to the same salon base.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on distribution footprint, documented training protocols, and category breadth across lash lift, lash extension and brow supply lines, including PE Cosmetics' own distributor and academy base alongside publicly known competitor positioning. Both PE Cosmetics' own product and competing brands are included to reflect the actual landscape salons choose from, not a filtered comparison.

Comparison table