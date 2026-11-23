MENAFN - GetNews)"A person sits at a wooden table with an Olander Wonderscape and two patterned Sand Spheres. Photo courtesy of Olander Earthworks."Olander Earthworks' Gift Report explores how 99 U.S. adults view gifts meant to help someone relax or manage stress.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 23, 2026 - Olander Earthworks is sharing findings from The Gift Report, an August 2026 survey about how adults experience gifts meant to help someone relax or manage stress.

Of the 99 people included in the analysis, 95 said they had received a gift intended to help them relax or manage stress. When asked how those gifts made them feel, 81 of those 95 recipients (85%) selected“cared for” and 63 (66%) selected“loved.” Respondents could select more than one feeling.

The survey also asked what makes a gift like this land well. Sixty-seven of the 99 respondents (68%) selected usefulness in daily life, and 57 (58%) selected that it showed the giver had noticed the person was under pressure.

Seventy-six of the 99 respondents (77%) agreed or strongly agreed that a handmade gift means more than a mass-produced one. The report considers these responses alongside what participants said about the people who give such gifts and the qualities they value.

Methodology and limitations

Olander Earthworks surveyed U.S. adults recruited through Prolific in August 2026. Of 111 survey records, 99 completed responses met the study's inclusion criteria. The findings are self-reported, describe this online sample, and are not nationally representative.

Read the report

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a Portland, Oregon art and design studio. It makes tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes with wooden trays, fine sand, and sculptural concrete forms.

Media contact

Sarah Lonnquist

Olander Earthworks

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