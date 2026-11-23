MENAFN - GetNews)"Adults work with hands-on materials around a shared table."In an Olander Earthworks survey, 69% of practitioners who use hands-on creative activities with adult clients reported more open verbal communication.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 23, 2026 - Olander Earthworks is sharing findings from a June 2026 survey about what practitioners report seeing when adult clients take part in open-ended creative or tactile activity.

The survey included 121 practitioners who work with adult clients. Of the 120 who answered a question about opportunities for unstructured, screen-free, hands-on activity, 98 (82%) said their adult clients have somewhat or far fewer opportunities today than in the past. This is the practitioners' assessment of their clients' opportunities.

Of the 108 respondents who reported using open-ended creative or tactile activities with adult clients at least rarely, 75 (69%) selected more open verbal communication among the shifts they typically observe when clients engage. Respondents could select more than one observed shift.

The survey asked about activities such as drawing, sculpting, and working with sand or other hands-on materials. Its findings describe the participating practitioners' reported experience. They do not directly measure clients' behavior or establish that an activity causes a particular outcome.

Methodology and limitations

Participants were recruited through the Prolific online panel and answered a Qualtrics questionnaire in June 2026. The results describe this self-reported sample and are not nationally representative. The study was not a clinical trial and did not test an Olander product.

Read the report

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a Portland, Oregon art and design studio. It makes tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes with wooden trays, fine sand, and sculptural concrete forms.

Media contact

Sarah Lonnquist

Olander Earthworks

...