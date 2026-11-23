MENAFN - GetNews) Realty Forward, a Grove City, Ohio brokerage led by broker Kelly Hamilton, will remain independent after evaluating national affiliations, keeping its sales brokerage and Properties Forward management division locally owned.

Grove City, Ohio - Nov. 23, 2026 - Realty Forward, an independent real estate brokerage serving Central Ohio, announced today that it will remain independently owned and operated after a review of affiliation options with national brokerage networks. Broker and owner Kelly Hamilton completed the evaluation in November 2026 and decided to keep the company's full structure, including its residential sales brokerage and its property management division, Properties Forward, under local ownership.

Over the past several months, Hamilton studied what joining a national model would mean for the brokerage's agents, its buyers and sellers, and the rental owners who rely on its management services. Several of the options reviewed would have required Realty Forward to give up its own Ohio brokerage license structure or to separate from property management. Hamilton concluded that neither trade-off served the people the company works for.

"We took a serious look at what joining a larger network would mean, and the answer kept coming back to the same place," said Kelly Hamilton, broker and owner of Realty Forward. "Our clients and our owners count on us to be accountable here, from the first showing to the lease renewal. Staying independent lets us keep sales and property management under one roof and decide for ourselves how we serve Central Ohio."

Founded about three years ago, Realty Forward is based in Grove City and closes roughly 50 transactions per year. The brokerage works with independent contractor agents and keeps contract management and compliance review in house, including review of all signed client forms. Agent training draws on a structured course library, and the company runs a New Agent Mentor Program that pairs newly licensed agents with experienced mentors.

Properties Forward, a division of Realty Forward, LLC, manages residential rental properties in Columbus, Grove City, Reynoldsburg, and Ashville. Owners keep the final decision on tenant selection after Properties Forward completes applicant screening, an approach Hamilton says keeps owners informed and in control of their investments. The division is evaluating expansion into nearby communities including Hilliard, Galloway, Groveport, Obetz, Canal Winchester, and Lancaster, and is adding staff to support growth in its management portfolio.

Hamilton said the decision comes with a commitment to put more time and resources into the company's own systems rather than adopting a national platform.

"Independence is not about going it alone," Hamilton said. "It means we invest in the things our agents and owners actually use: training, mentorship, and responsive management. That is where our focus is heading into 2027."

About Kelly Hamilton

Kelly Hamilton is the broker and owner of Realty Forward and Properties Forward, with more than a decade of experience in Central Ohio real estate. He serves as Vice Chair of the Columbus Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

About Realty Forward

Realty Forward is an independent real estate brokerage headquartered in Grove City, Ohio, founded about three years ago. The company provides residential sales services through its agents and property management through its Properties Forward division. Its focus is locally accountable service for buyers, sellers, and rental property owners across Central Ohio. Real estate agents interested in the brokerage can learn more at realtyforward.