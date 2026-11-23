MENAFN - GetNews) Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, China-November 23,2026

As a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of surge arresters, insulators, and zinc oxide varistors, Jiangxi New Electric has always placed quality and innovation at the heart of its development. Through strict quality control at every stage of production and continuous improvements in product performance and reliability, the company is committed to providing safe, stable, and efficient protection solutions for power systems.

We sincerely appreciate State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd. for its trust and recognition of our products and services. Looking ahead, Jiangxi New Electric will continue to pursue excellence in quality, strengthen its technological innovation capabilities, and enhance customer services, delivering reliable products and professional solutions while contributing to the safe and stable operation of power grids.

About us

Jiangxi New Electric Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive power grid service provider integrating R&D, production, sales and service of power grid products including surge arresters and insulators. The company is a qualified supplier for standardized customized insulators and surge arresters used in State Grid transmission lines.