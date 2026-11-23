MENAFN - GetNews)BOOX is set to launch its 2026 Holiday Sale, providing limited-time rewards across its ePaper lineup. Running from, the event is accessible via the official BOOX Shop and the BOOX Euro Shop. Qualified orders receive a, an, or a. Offers cannot be combined, and all gifts are available while supplies last.

Note Series

The Note Air6 C is a 10.3-inch color ePaper notebook with Android 16 OS designed for note-takers and planners. The device increases load speeds and page turns by 40 percent compared to its predecessor. A new Smooth Mode of BOOX Super Refresh technology facilitates real-time document annotation, split-screen multitasking, and integration with third-party software including Zotero and Readwise.

The Note Mini C is BOOX's 8.52-inch HD color eNotebook for portability and PDF viewing. Designed for portability, the device weighs 300 grams with a 6 mm profile for single-handed holding. It supports the InkSight stylus for color contract reviews, financial heatmaps, and cloud synchronization for workflows in mobile environments.

Palma Series

The Palma 3 functions as a 6.13-inch monochrome mobile ePaper for busy commuters. It has the latest 300 PPI monochrome ePaper display for enhanced contrast and a 45 percent CPU performance boost over its predecessor. It supports built-in Google Play Store to access dedicated applications for reading, scheduling, and active learning without notification interference.

The Palma 2 Pro introduces a 6.13-inch color ePaper display. Equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, it ensures smooth scrolling and ample space for books and apps. With 5G cellular connectivity and integrated A-GPS, Palma 2 Pro enables document downloads and route navigation during transit without requiring continuous Wi-Fi access.

Both models support the InkSense Plus stylus for handwritten notes and document markup.

Go 10.3 (Gen II) Series

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Series is a 10.3-inch 300 PPI monochrome ePaper device designed for direct sunlight viewing. At 4.8 mm thin, this series integrates a 3700 mAh battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge with wireless connectivity turned off. It natively supports 20 ebook formats for seamless document compatibility.

The series offers two model options. The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi includes adjustable dual-tone front lights for reading and writing across varying light conditions. Meanwhile, the light-layer-free Go 10.3 (Gen II) delivers natural clarity under outdoor lighting.

Bundles for Additional Savings

The 2026 Holiday Sale enables customers to pair ePaper devices with accessories or combine multiple devices to unlock higher reward tiers. For example, upgrading the order from a standard Note Air6 C to a Keyboard Cover Bundle unlocks an extra $30 discount with a free Tappy. Combining the Palma and Go 10.3 (Gen II) Series allows shared use of the InkSense Plus stylus across different screen sizes while reaching the top-tier $800 gift reward.

About Onyx BOOX

BOOX is a leading global ePaper brand from Onyx, specializing in tablets and monitors, and providing lifestyle companions and novelties. Designed to help individuals focus and embrace quiet technology. The brand serves professionals, academics, and anyone who values their time. BOOX tablets feature ePaper technology and the Android operating system, providing flexibility and advanced functionality.

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