Olga Kharlan Calls On Melania Trump To Help Secure Release Of Civilians From Kinburn Spit
“I'm appealing to the international community and personally to Melania Trump to help secure the release of civilians from the occupied Kinburn Spit and other Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia,” Kharlan wrote.
She said Russia's actions had created a catastrophic humanitarian situation in these areas, forcing people to live in isolation without adequate assistance or security.
“I urge everyone: please share this information as widely as possible! Let the whole world know about the humanitarian catastrophe on the Kinburn Spit and the fate of the people who are still there!” the athlete stressed.Read also: Melania Trump hopes for new ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia by Christma
As Ukrinform reported, two-time Olympic champion and multiple world and European sabre fencing champion Olga Kharlan has said that“neutral” Russian athletes should not be allowed to compete on the international stage.
Photo: Olga Kharlan / Instagram
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