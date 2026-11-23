MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened sharply higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia leadership rekindled optimism over the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 171.62 points, or 3.64 per cent, to 4,880.16 at the opening bell.

On Monday, the KOSPI fell 3.31 per cent to 4,708.54 after plunging 5.21 per cent in the previous session, falling below the psychologically important 5,000 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.01 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 6.51 per cent.

Nvidia's board has decided to reinstate Huang. US President Donald Trump praised the decision, saying Huang poses no risk to national security.

--NNN-YONHAP