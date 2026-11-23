Oil Transit Through Strait Of Hormuz Hits New Weekly Record
This was reported by a representative of the US administration.
According to the American official, 108 million barrels of oil were transported through the strait during this period. This is the highest weekly figure since the conflict between the United States and Iran began in the Persian Gulf region.
He also noted that Washington is taking measures to prevent the delivery of advanced components to Iran via land routes.
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