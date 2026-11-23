MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Koshi province in Nepal on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. According to reports, tremors were felt across parts of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.

The earthquake struck Nepal around 7 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake was at a depth of 20 km (6.2 miles), the NCS said.

The National Center for Seismology posted on X,“EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.”

Meanwhile, the USGS reported,“Magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded 67 km WNW of Mangan, India.”

Tremors felt in India

Tremors were reportedly felt in parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and several districts of India after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Koshi province in Nepal on Tuesday.

The tremors were reported across several districts of Bihar, although further details on the affected areas are awaited, News18 reported.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that many in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, reported the impact of the earthquake.

There's no report of damage or casualty as of now.

More details are awaited.