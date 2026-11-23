MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of South Peninsular India this week, driven by active easterly waves over the Bay of Bengal and off the Kerala-Karnataka coast.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency also warned of dense morning fog across several northern, eastern, and northeastern states, alongside a gradual drop in minimum temperatures across Central, East, and Northwest India.

| Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; dense fog likely in parts of Bihar South India: IMD predicts heavy rain and gusty winds

Under the influence of troughs in the easterlies, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 23 to 27, and over Kerala and Mahe between November 24 and 27.

Fairly widespread to widespread showers are expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 24 to 26; Kerala and Mahe from November 24 to 27; and Lakshadweep from November 25 to 28.

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and squally weather across the southern peninsula:

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Rayalaseema: Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected till November 27. Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are forecast through November 27.

North India to witness temperature dip - Met Dept issues Dense fog alert

While West and Central India are expected to witness largely dry weather during the week, night temperatures are set to decline across multiple regions.

Minimum temperatures will fall gradually by 3–5°C over Central India until November 26, by 3–4°C over East India until November 27, and by 2–3°C over Northwest India until November 28, the weather agency said.

According to IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till November 25, and over Assam and Meghalaya on November 24 and 25.

East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to experience dense fog through November 24.

The Met Dept cautioned that reduced visibility could disrupt airport, highway, and railway operations while posing respiratory and eye-irritation risks.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast

In Delhi-NCR, residents can expect mainly clear skies, with mist or shallow fog during the morning hours through November 26, with moderate fog likely in a few pockets on November 25 and 26.

On Tuesday, November 24, the skies in the national capital will remain mainly clear with mist or shallow fog in a few places during the morning hours.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the national capital are forecast to hover between 24°C and 26°C-remaining below normal by 1.6°C to 3.0°C at most places-while minimum temperatures will settle near normal in the 10°C to 12°C range.