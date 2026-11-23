MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) Two senior Democratic senators have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to press Israel to ease restrictions on winter supplies entering Gaza, seeking clearance for stranded aid, access through more crossings and a response from his department by December 4.

Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire made the requests in a letter released on Monday, warning that displaced Palestinians needed immediate protection from rain, flooding and cold.

Schatz is the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, which oversees foreign-affairs funding. Shaheen is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“We urge you to use the leverage of the United States to ensure there is no obstacle to allowing sufficient rescue equipment, shelter, and other critical winter supplies into Gaza,” they wrote.

The senators asked Rubio to encourage Israel to reconsider restrictions on“dual-use” items - goods with possible civilian and military applications - and registration requirements that they said were preventing humanitarian organisations from delivering assistance.

Their five requests included immediate clearance of tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other supplies already positioned outside Gaza; delivery of winter aid that had received Israeli approval but had not entered; and a security review aimed at opening additional crossings.

They also sought a published, agreed list of essential humanitarian items exempt from dual-use review, a timely appeals process and restored operating access for experienced international aid organisations.

The letter requested a response by December 4 describing the State Department's steps to secure the entry of supplies and implement US law and President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan. It did not announce an agreement with the administration or a change in Israeli policy.

The senators acknowledged Israel's winter relief efforts, citing deliveries of tents, winter supplies and sewage-removal vehicles.

They also called for Hamas to disarm and said it must not again govern Gaza, while urging that Palestinian civilians' humanitarian needs be met promptly.

Israel has defended its screening of supplies on security grounds. In a November 10 statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue supporting winter preparedness but argued that Hamas could divert equipment and materials to rebuild its military capabilities.

His office said Israel was coordinating a winterisation plan with the United States-backed Board of Peace, the United Nations, aid organisations and donor countries. It listed tents, blankets, winter clothing, sewage-pumping vehicles and repairs to water and sanitation networks among the measures. Those remarks preceded Monday's letter.

Humanitarian organisations have argued that approvals alone do not show whether families receive adequate assistance.

In a November 13 appeal, the UN-led Humanitarian Country Team said more than 150,000 tents purchased by aid partners and governments remained outside Gaza awaiting entry, most in Egypt's Al Arish.