Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 24: Fuel Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Major Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The daily revision mechanism allows oil marketing companies to adjust petrol and diesel prices based on several factors, including international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates and refining costs. However, domestic fuel prices do not necessarily change immediately in response to fluctuations in global oil markets.
India's fuel pricing system takes into account the cost of crude oil, refining expenses, dealer commissions and central and state government taxes. Consequently, motorists in different states can face varying prices even when international crude oil prices remain the same.
For commuters, transport operators and vehicle owners, tracking daily petrol and diesel prices can help with monthly travel budgeting and fuel expenses.
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