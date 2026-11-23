Three Oil Tankers Hit Mines In The Strait Of Hormuz
This was reported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
According to the statement, one of the tankers was hit by an explosion while traveling along the southern route, while the other two were struck in the eastern part of the strait, where they were sailing under the escort and aerial cover of U.S. armed forces.
The IRGC claims that the U.S. military failed to prevent the incident.
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