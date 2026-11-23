MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sonia Gandhi, Indian parliamentarian and leader of the country's oldest Congress party, reveals that she has never seen the final images of her husband, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed in a suicide bombing that left his body severely mutilated.

Sonia, 79, has written about her anxieties and fears for Rajiv's life and the painful moments when she learnt about his death during an election campaign in her recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

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Rajiv, a member of the Indian National Congress party, was campaigning for an upcoming election in Sriperumbudur in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991, when he was killed in a suicide bombing attack by the separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

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“To this day, more than 30 years later, I have not seen that picture of Rajiv's remains after the explosion. My last living image of him is his smile as he looks back, waves to me, and steps into the car that will drive him to the airport,” Sonia writes in her book.

Rajiv sent Indian troops to Sri Lanka when he was the Prime Minister, and the group feared that he would send the troops again if he returned to power. His body was severely mutilated in the attack. His remains were identified through forensic examination before they were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, where doctors embalmed him ahead of his state funeral.

Sonia says her two children, Rahul and Priyanka, now both parliamentarians, had given the staff instructions that no newspaper that had published the last pictures of Rajiv was to be given to her directly.

“Everything had to be vetted by them. They were shielding me from that horrific image of their slain father that had been published in our print media and would be reprinted again and again. I had become the child to be protected,” Gandhi writes.

“I still find it searing to revisit those events. Some parts remain a blur in my mind.”

'Punishing' schedule

After the lower house of the Indian parliament was dissolved and elections were announced for May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi had immersed himself in election campaigning.

Sonia has detailed his“punishing” schedule, which involved travelling for weeks from towns and villages in different parts of the country, occasionally himself piloting a small plane or helicopter to cover the distances, and meeting people and party workers.

She writes that he hadn't eaten or slept properly, as one day's programme would slip into the next without a break. She also writes about the scratches and bruises on his body or swollen hands from hugs and handshakes from“well-wishers”.

That fateful day, May 21, Rajiv Gandhi had reached the small town of Sriperumbudur, about 40 kilometres away from the then capital, Madras, now Chennai, in Tamil Nadu. He was asked by a local Congress candidate to campaign for him.

As he was meeting party workers who had lined up to welcome him, a woman named Kalaivani Rajaratnam approached him with a garland at around 10pm. She bent down to touch his feet, a custom to show respect to elders, and detonated an RDX explosive belt beneath her clothing.

Blown into pieces

The explosion was so intense that the former Prime Minister was blown into pieces, while the bomber and 17 others were killed. Bodies were strewn in a circle at least 20 feet wide. 43 people were injured in the attack.

“Rajiv was forty-six years old; three months later we would have celebrated his forty-seventh birthday,” Gandhi writes.

Rajiv signed the Indo-Sri Lankan Accord in July 1987 and deployed the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka to oversee the ceasefire and disarm Tamil militant groups, including the LTTE, which was fighting for an independent Tamil state, Tamil Eelam.

The LTTE, however, refused to surrender its weapons and soon turned against the Indian troops, leading to a bloody conflict that further strained its relationship with Gandhi.

'Death of my beloved'

In the memoir, Sonia writes that she was not told about the condition of his body and only learnt about the mutilation when she insisted that a doctor allow her to see her husband, who wanted to donate his eyes.

“I was incapable of any coherent thought or action...All of a sudden, I felt a strong urge to see Rajiv. I had to see him... no more excuses. I had to tell someone his wishes."

“The doctor's bitter response-'Eyes? What are you talking about? There's nothing left, nothing!'”

Gandhi says the doctor's words dealt her a blow and made her sick to the stomach and made her want to throw up.

“The lacerating force of that graphic reply had brought home to me the brutality of the death of my beloved.”

“I wailed aloud till I had no tears left. I no longer had any energy or feeling in me. I was a hollow shell.”

'Knew in my heart' Rajiv would end as Indira

Sonia also shares the fears and anxieties she felt for her husband, a commercial pilot, who was thrust into the role of the Prime Minister of India on the same evening that his mother, Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister, was assassinated by her two bodyguards in 1984.

Sonia was opposed to the idea of her husband joining politics.

In the chapters about her mother-in-law's assassination, she said that the day Rajiv stepped into her shoes, she knew that he would be killed.

“His mother lay there, her body pierced with more than 30 bullet holes. I knew, I knew it then in my heart: Rajiv's path would lead to the same end,” she writes.

The passage from her memoir explains that the threats to Rajiv's life not only began after he became the Prime Minister but continued even after he left office following Congress's loss in the 1989 general election.

He was facing security threats from several militant and extremist organisations, she writes.

Her concerns deepened particularly after the government withdrew his special security cover, which was meant specifically for the serving prime minister. Although alternative security arrangements were subsequently made, Sonia says she remained constantly on the“edge”.

“A specialised force in a whole system trained to provide proximate security was replaced with the local police. If Rajiv's foes had thought to cow him down by those means, they were wrong-but Priyanka and I were constantly on edge,” Sonia writes.

She says that Rajiv was well aware of the grave danger he was exposed to, but it was his task to lead his forces in the electoral battle.

“If it comes to having to die for what one believes in, I don't hesitate,” Rajiv would tell Sonia whenever the subject of the threat to his life came up.

My Rajiv was dead

Sonia writes that her husband, who had briefly come home before returning to his campaign, had asked her to join him, but she was too exhausted as she had just returned from campaigning in Amethi, Rajiv's constituency, ahead of the polls.

Describing the moments when Priyanka told her that“papa was dead”, she said she had“crumpled” in her arms.

“I should have gone with him".

Sonia shares she was restless that evening and was trying to read a book when her daughter, Priyanka, then 19, who was getting ready to attend a friend's birthday, came to her room and said, "Papa is dead".

Rahul was in the US for studies. She recollects the time when her son had warned her of the security threats and, in a premonition, said,“I'll soon have to come back for his funeral.”

“Priyanka sat me down and held me tightly as I cried inconsolably. My Rajiv was dead. He was gone.”

“I would never see his beautiful face again, I would never feel him holding me, I would never again know the safety of his embrace. I wanted to die. I didn't want to live without him,” Sonia writes.

She says that even after three decades, her memory of the ill-fated day is sketchy.

“I was so overwhelmed by panic and pain that for years they absented themselves from my memory."

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