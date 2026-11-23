The Hot Melt Cast Film machine is applied in multiple industrial fields, relying on its solvent-free and high-precision film-forming characteristics.

Footwear Shaping Field

Used to produce hot-melt adhesive counter materials, toe puffs and heel linings for footwear, meeting the shaping requirements of leather shoes and sports shoes.

The produced low-temperature hot-melt adhesive sheets are environmentally friendly and degradable, which can replace traditional chemical sheet counter materials, with yellowing resistance and non-toxic, odorless properties.

Medical Consumables Field

As one of the core processing equipment, it adapts to sterile production environments to manufacture medical tapes, wound dressings and other products.

The process feature of zero VOC emission can meet the hygiene and safety requirements of medical grade.

Packaging Material Field

Produces moisture-proof packaging films for cement, chemical products, feed, grain and other categories, improving the air tightness and tensile strength of base materials.

It can complete coating on base materials such as paper surface, BOPP and BOPET, enhancing the wear resistance, acid and alkali resistance of packages.

Building Material Lamination Field

Completes the hot-melt lamination processing of base materials such as polyethylene foam and non-woven fabrics, producing building materials with sound insulation, insulation and waterproof cloth properties.

Some models support wide-width processing, adapting to the continuous production demands of large-scale building materials.

Other Extended Scenarios

It can be used in the production of dot-coated adhesive tapes and shaped cloth footwear materials, producing hot-melt adhesive film products in roll or sheet specifications.

Some models can also adapt to the adhesive tape and label industry, realizing high-precision and high-speed hot-melt adhesive film coating production.

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If you need a TPU / EVA Hot Melt Cast Film Production Line, you can contact us through the following contact information:

NUODA Sales Manager: Grace

E-mail:...

Telephone: +86 15060917189

About Us

Quanzhou Nuoda Machinery Co., Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of cast film machines in China.

We mainly research, develop and manufacture the whole series casting film machinery including EVA solar encapsulation film production line, PE medical sanitary material cast film production line, PEVA cast embossed film production line, casting laminating machine etc.