Xi'an Yingbao Auto Parts Co., Ltd. has announced its participation in MIMS Automobility Saint Petersburg 2026, the premier international trade fair for automotive parts and aftermarket services in Russia and Eastern Europe. The event will take place from August 25–28, 2026 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Xi'an Yingbao will be located at Booth E517. This edition marks the first time MIMS moves to Saint Petersburg, representing a strategic step for the company to expand its presence in the Russian and Eastern European aftermarket.

A Premier Industry Event with Far-Reaching Influence

MIMS Automobility is one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the Russian and Eastern European automotive aftermarket. The 2025 edition brought together 1,667 exhibitors from over 20 countries and attracted 47,440 trade visitors from 87 Russian regions. For 2026, the show is expected to exceed 73,000 sqm of exhibition space, with over 1,900 exhibitors and more than 58,000 professional visitors.

2026 also marks the 30th anniversary of the event, and for the first time it relocates from Moscow to the state-of-the-art ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre in Saint Petersburg, which has previously hosted major international gatherings such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The exhibition will continue to gather automotive parts manufacturers, suppliers, and aftermarket service providers from China, Turkey, India, South Korea, Hungary, Vietnam, and other countries, facilitating efficient technology exchange and business matching.

Xi'an Yingbao's Highlighted Products – Connectors, Harnesses, Injectors and More

As a professional automotive parts manufacturer, Xi'an Yingbao will showcase a diverse product portfolio at Booth E517, including:

Automotive Connectors: Over 5,000 types oF Connector s for engine control systems, body electronics, sensor connections, etc., complying with RoHS and IP67 standards.

Wiring Harnesses & Assemblies: Including fuel injector harnesses, complete harness assemblies, and customised wiring solutions for OEM and aftermarket needs.

Fuel Injectors & Accessories: Injector bodies, injector repair kits (containing filters, O-rings, grommets, plastic parts), fuel pressure regulators, and related products.

Other Auto Parts: The company also supplies a wide range of electrical switches, sensors, ignition coils, filters, brake system components, and more, covering multiple subsystems such as automotive electronics, engine, and chassis – meeting customers' one-stop sourcing requirements.

With more than ten years of international trading experience, Xi'an Yingbao has been devoted to high-quality precision manufacturing and serves mature aftermarkets in North America, Europe, and beyond. The company's commitment is to provide reliable automotive components and comprehensive solutions to customers worldwide.

Visit Us at Booth E517

Xi'an Yingbao Auto Parts Co., Ltd. sincerely invites all automotive parts buyers, distributors, repair service providers, and industry professionals to visit Booth E517 for product demonstrations, technical consultations, and partnership discussions. Our professional team will be on-site to answer your questions and explore tailored solutions.

Event Quick Facts:

Show Name: MIMS Automobility Saint Petersburg 2026

Dates: August 25 – 28, 2026

Venue: ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Address: Peterburgskoye sh. 64/1, St. Petersburg, Russia

Xi'an Yingbao Booth No.: E517

Organisers: Frankfurt Exhibition (Germany) in cooperation with ITE Group

For more company and product information, please visit the official page of Xi'an Yingbao Auto Parts Co., Ltd.:

About Us

Xi'an Yingbao Auto Parts Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of automotive components, specialising in connectors, wiring harnesses, fuel injectors and their accessories. Our products are widely used in engine control systems, body electronics, and fuel injection systems, and are sold to numerous countries and regions worldwide.