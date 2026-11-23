Automotive Hose Clamp Suppliers Highlight Key Certifications For Industry Compliance
|Item
|What it confirms
|What to verify
|IATF 16949 certificate
|Automotive-focused quality management at the manufacturing site.
|Registered company name and address match the factory; scope covers hose clamp manufacture; registrar, certificate number and expiry date are present and current.
|ISO 9001 certificate
|Structured order, inspection and corrective-action processes.
|Site address, scope and validity period; note that ISO 9001 does not replace IATF 16949.
|Third-party test report
|Measured torque, clamping force, corrosion resistance or material composition for a representative sample.
|Sample name and material match the proposed product; test dates, methods and lab reference number are listed; results are read for the specific grade and size ordered.
|Material certificate / mill record
|Band and screw material traceability and stated stainless grade.
|Grade (201, 304, 316 or other) matches the purchase order; heat or lot number can be traced to production records.
|Standard or drawing compliance
|Dimensions, bandwidth, diameter range and closure type fit the hose and flange.
|Reference standard (for example DIN 3017) or customer drawing number; first-article measurements for custom profiles.
|Substance compliance declaration
|Restricted-substance status for the ordered material and finish.
|Declaration covers the actual grade and surface treatment; version date is recent enough for the customer's approval process.
|Patent and design records
|Origin and protection of specific clamp structures, such as spring compensation or stepless ears.
|Patent type, title and product family; drawings or samples show the claimed feature.
|Batch traceability records
|Finished parts can be linked to material lots and inspection records after delivery.
|Packaging carries lot or batch marks; inspection records are retained and available for review.
About Glorex Clamp
Glorex is the clamp brand operated by Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd., based in Tianjin, China. The company designs and manufactures pipe and hose clamps for automotive, military, air intake, engine exhaust, cooling and heating, irrigation and industrial drainage systems. Its product range includes worm-gear clamps, stainless steel T-bolt clamps, V-band clamps, single-ear stepless clamps, constant-torque and spring-loaded clamps, heavy-duty bolt-type clamps and clamp connection assemblies, with stainless options across 201, 304 and 316 grades and support for custom diameters and profiles.
Frequently Asked QuestionsIs ISO 9001 enough for automotive hose clamps?
ISO 9001 shows a general quality management foundation, but most automotive buyers look for IATF 16949 when the clamps go into OE or series vehicle production. ISO 9001 can still be useful as a baseline for aftermarket, repair or industrial applications, depending on the customer's own approval rules.
Which stainless steel grade is typical for automotive hose clamps?
304 stainless steel is a common choice for general automotive cooling, intake and general-purpose connections, while 316 is selected where higher corrosion resistance is needed. 201 appears in some cost-sensitive applications. The grade should be confirmed on the purchase order and supported by material records rather than assumed from the product appearance.
Does a certificate cover every product in the supplier's catalog?
No. A quality-system certificate covers the site and scope printed on it, and a product test report applies to the sample tested. For a new size, profile or material, ask whether existing reports cover that variant or whether a new sample test or first-article approval is required.
How do I verify that a supplier's certificate is current?
Check the registered company name and factory address, the scope, the issuing registrar, the certificate number, the issue date and the expiry date. Confirm that the details match the entity that will manufacture and ship the order, and ask the registrar or the supplier for a current copy if any field is unclear or expired.
Can Glorex provide clamps for custom automotive dimensions?
Glorex supports customization of profile, width, diameter, material, surface finish and closure type for many clamp families. For a specific intake, exhaust, cooling or fuel-line application, send the hose or flange dimensions, operating conditions and required material grade so the team can match a standard series or discuss a custom profile.
About us
Mika (Tianjin) Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd is located in tianjin-one of the four municipalities directly under the government of the People's Republic of China,Tianjin is the strategic fulcrum of the maritime silk road,The intersection of One Belt And One Road. The government clearly positioned international integrated transportation hub.
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