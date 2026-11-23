Production Introduce

Newld has been deeply involved in the field of heavyduty intelligent handling equipment. Relying on its strong independent R&D and customized design capabilities, as well as its precision machining equipment and standardized production lines, it has created 11 core series and hundreds of categories of heavyduty handling equipment and supporting accessories. The products cover all scenarios such as conventional handling, special working conditions, intelligent automation, and special operations, and can be accurately adapted to various complex industrial operating environments.

1. Full Range of Core Material Handling Equipment

The company offers a complete range of products, covering all categories of electric transfer carts and intelligent material handling equipment. Core series include: heavy duty AGV, RGV rail guided vehicle, KPD lowvoltage rail type, KPX battery type, KPT cable type, KPJ cable reel type, KPC sliding line type, BWP trackless type, KP non-powered type, BZP turntable type, and BWT trackless trailers-11 major series.

Furthermore, for specific industrial scenarios, the company has developed hundreds of specialized equipment, including conveyorstype, turningtype, coiltransfer type, high-temperature steel ladle transfer type, paint boothtype, sandblasting room anti-corrosion type, workshop ferry type, hydraulic lifting type, equipment traction type, explosion-proof and high-temperature resistant type, monorail type, generatortype, rail maintenance cart, railway and road tractor, locomotive turntables, and other customized equipment. The company also provides a full range of matching accessories for material handling equipment, achieving one-stop service for equipment procurement, matching, and maintenance.

2. Core Product Advantages

Intelligent and Efficient: Proficient in AGV/RGV automation control, intelligent scheduling, and system linkage technologies, enabling unmanned and intelligent automated transfer, significantly improving workshop material handling efficiency and meeting the production needs of modern smart factories.

Heavy Duty and Precise: Focused on heavyduty handling, the equipment boasts strong loadbearing capacity, stable operation, and high positioning accuracy, meeting the highprecision transfer requirements of heavy workpieces and large equipment.

Wide Adaptability: Custom-developed for various complex working conditions such as conveying, high temperature, explosion-proof, corrosion-resistant, dust-free, track/trackless, turning and ferry, vertical and horizontal movement, weighing, liftingand traction, adaptable to the differentiated operational needs of different industries and sites.

Stable and Durable: Employing precision machining processes and strictly adhering to standardized quality control procedures, core components are made from high-quality materials, resulting in low equipment failure rate, long service life, and low maintenance costs, suitable for high-intensity continuous industrial operations.

Customized Services: Tailor-made material handling equipment and complete handling system solutions can be tailored to the customer's workshop layout, handling capacity, operating environment, and automation requirements.

3. Core Application Areas

Our products are widely used in heavy industry manufacturing, aerospace, railway transportation, new energy and energy equipment, shipbuilding, construction machinery, metallurgy and steelmaking, coating and environmental protection, warehousing and logistics, and other major industries. They are suitable for various industrial scenarios such as large factories, special workshops, infrastructure projects, and rail transit bases, making them the core preferred equipment for intelligent transfer of heavyduty industrial materials.

Company Product Brief

Xinxiang New Leader Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Brand: Tuopulide, Xinlide, English: Newld) is an international material handling equipment enterprise integrating R&D, design, production, sales, and service. For over ten years, the company has focused on large capacity high precision heavy duty intelligent material handling equipment and is a well-known brand in the domestic electric transfer cart and heavy duty material handling field.

Founded in 2016, the company is located in Xinxiang, Henan Province, and boasts a 33,000m2 modern production plant, precision machining equipment, and a comprehensive testing system. The company has a professional R&D team with strong independent innovation and non-standard customization capabilities. Relying on mature heavy industry support and a modern management system, the company deeply addresses the pain points of industrial material handling and is committed to providing global customers with safe, efficient, and stable one-stop material handling solutions.

With its strong manufacturing capabilities and stringent quality control, the company's products are exported to more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, and are widely used in core fields such as heavy industry, aerospace, railway, energy, shipbuilding, and construction machinery. The company has built a full-process one-stop service system, establishing a good industry reputation and global brand influence through high-quality products and professional services.

In terms of product research and development and manufacturing, Newld relies on its strong independent R&D, customized design capabilities and standardized production lines to create eleven core series and hundreds of categories of heavy-duty handling equipment and supporting accessories, comprehensively covering all industrial scenarios such as conventional handling, special working conditions, intelligent automation, and special operations. The company's core products cover a full range of handling equipment, includingheavy duty AGV, RGV rail guided vehicle, KPD lowvoltage rail type, KPX battery type, KPT cable type, KPJ cable reel type, KPC sliding line type, BWP trackless type, KP non-powered type, BZP turntable type, and BWT trackless trailertype. Simultaneously, we have specifically developed and produced conveyorstype, turningtype, coiltransfer type, high-temperature steel ladle transfer type, paint boothtype, sandblasting room anti-corrosion type, workshop ferry type, hydraulic lifting type, equipment traction type, explosion-proof and high-temperature resistant type, monorail type, generatortype, rail maintenance cart, railway and road tractor, locomotive turntables, and other customized equipment. The company also provides a full range of matching accessories for material handling equipment, achieving one-stop service for equipment procurement, matching, and maintenance.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2016, Newld has been dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent heavy duty workshop handling equipment, committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable material handling solutions for the global industrial sector.