NEWLD recently launched a 0.5 ton mobile cable powered rail transfer cart, equipped with a hydraulic lifting platform and a customized roller table, facilitating efficient transfer between different production lines, processing stations, and assembly areas.

Customized Structure for Workstation Transfer

The transfer cart measures 1500×1200×450 mm and operates at a speed of 0–20 m/min. The scissor lift platform allows for a 500 mm lifting height, facilitating the transfer of workpieces between workstations at different heights.

A central roller is mounted on the customized table, with guardrails on both sides to assist in workpiece movement, guidance, and loading/unloading, reducing the workload of manual handling and minimizing the risk of workpiece slippage.

Suitable for All-Weather Operation

Powered by a mobile cable, the rail transfer cart, combined with a cable chain and fixed clamps, effectively protects the cable from wear, eliminating the need for battery charging downtime and supporting continuous operation without time restrictions.

In terms of operation and safety, operators can conveniently control the cart 's operation via wireless remote control or wired handle. Combined with audible and visual alarm lights, safety and durability are ensured even under high frequency operation.

This rail transfer cart is specifically designed for cross-workstation transfers within a workshop, enabling precise navigation and docking with different production lines. Its compact size, combined with customizable hydraulic lifting and roller-assisted worktables, makes it highly adaptable to various automated assembly and machining workshops.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2016, Newld has been dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent heavy duty workshop handling equipment, committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable material handling solutions for the global industrial sector.