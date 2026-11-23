MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Across Africa, businesses and public institutions face a common challenge: turning economic potential into concrete opportunities for growth, trade and development. Through technical cooperation and capacity-building, UNCTAD is helping equip entrepreneurs and policymakers with the skills, tools and knowledge needed to make the transition.

Recently in the Central African Republic, UNCTAD, together with the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the ministry of trade and industry and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, delivered a three-day capacity-building programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and government officials.

It builds on a series of joint ECA–UNCTAD technical assistance activities, carried out in the country since 2024, as part of a coordinated effort to strengthen national trade capacities.

Held in Bangui from 8 to 10 September 2026, the programme brought together local entrepreneurs and government officials, with strong participation from women-led businesses.

Training focused on strengthening business planning and entrepreneurship skills, alongside the use of trade statistics and analytical tools to support evidence-based policymaking.

Turning training into practical business results

For entrepreneurs, the training focused on strengthening core business skills through the EMPRETEC methodology and helping enterprises identify opportunities arising from regional markets under the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The impact was immediate for many participants.

Soumba Teston Grâce à Dieu, from the National Council of Young Central African Entrepreneurs, said the training helped participants build stronger skills in objective-setting and planning, knowledge he plans to share with a wider network of young entrepreneurs through a follow-up debriefing session.

For Stéphanie Légie-Mbombate, executive director of initiative Noah for Africa, one lesson stood out: the importance of long-term planning.

Another participant, Nzegou Lydie of the Federation of Associations of Women Entrepreneurs of the Central African Republic, highlighted how the training combined management skills with a better understanding of regional trade opportunities.

These experiences illustrate how technical assistance can help entrepreneurs move beyond theory and apply new practices directly within their businesses, improving decision-making and preparing them to take advantage of wider regional markets.

Informing policymaking through better data

The programme also focused on building institutional capacity. Government officials received training on UNCTAD tools for identifying export opportunities within Africa and analysing intra-African trade statistics, helping them better understand trade patterns and identify opportunities for industrial development and regional value chains.

For policymakers, access to reliable data can be a critical ingredient in designing effective trade and economic policies.

Bomesse Jo-Christian from the country's ministry of economy, planning and cooperation stressed the value of the database introduced during the training, describing it as an important asset for economic planning and analytical work.

Similarly, Mathurin Makanda of the Central African Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said the tool would support research on trade data and assist officials working on trade issues and regional value chains.

Investing in long-term development impact

According to post-training evaluations, participants reported significant gains across the programme's key themes, while testimonials collected at the end of the workshops showed strong uptake of the tools and methods presented.

Beyond the workshop, the value of such support lies in what happens next: entrepreneurs applying new skills to grow their businesses, institutions improving their analytical capabilities, and policymakers using better evidence to guide economic decisions.

As African countries continue to pursue greater regional integration and stronger participation in regional value chains, targeted technical cooperation can play an important role in translating opportunities into tangible development outcomes for businesses, institutions and communities.