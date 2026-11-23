MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The number of tariff increases and other non-facilitating trade measures introduced by G20 economies rose sharply in the first half of 2026, and the stockpile of such measures reached a record level, according to the WTO's latest report on G20 trade measures. At the same time, G20 economies, representing around 80-85 percent of global GDP and 75 per cent of international trade, introduced a significant number of trade-facilitating measures, helping to reinforce global trade flows despite heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

In 2025, G20 economies introduced 874 new trade and trade-related measures and a further 697 during the first half of 2026 alone. This includes a range of new measures as well as adjustments to existing trade measures, including changes to tariffs, export controls, and sector-specific measures as G20 economies navigate a complex global environment. The increase in trade policy activity was broad-based and not limited to the G20 economies, as noted by the WTO-wide monitoring report published on 29 October 2026, which can be accessed here.

G20 economies introduced 206 new restrictive and other non-facilitating trade measures in the first half of 2026, compared to 194 recorded during all of 2025. Import-related measures amounted to USD 2.0 trillion (12.9 percent of G20 imports) in the first half of 2026, compared with USD 2.8 trillion (19.1 percent) in all of 2025. These are the two highest levels on record and around ten times higher than those recorded over the past 15 years. Export-related measures, including changes in tariffs and export controls, soared to 4.8 percent of G20 exports (USD 711 billion), compared to 0.9 percent in 2025 (representing USD 126 billion), marking the highest level on record.

At the same time, new trade-facilitating measures accelerated sharply in the first half of 2026. G20 economies introduced 282 such measures, exceeding the 225 recorded during all of 2025. These import-facilitating measures covered an estimated USD 977 billion (6.4 percent of G20 imports), compared with USD 1.1 trillion (7.8 percent) in 2025. Export-facilitating measures reached USD 560 billion (3.8 percent of G20 exports), more than five times the USD 101 billion (0.7 percent) recorded in 2025, marking the highest level on record. Much of this increase reflected temporary responses to trade disruptions associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, including tariff reductions and removals.

The report covers trade and trade-related measures up to 30 June 2026, presenting annual data for 2025 and semi-annual data for 2026. It also tracks the value of trade covered by measures introduced since 2009, known as“the stockpile,” that remained in force as of the reporting date.

As of 30 June 2026, the stockpile of import-related restrictive and other non-facilitating measures introduced since 2009 reached USD 4.5 trillion, impacting 29.6 percent of G20 imports, a rise from 27.9 percent at the end of 2025. The stockpile of export-related measures also reached USD 1.3 trillion, covering 9.1 per cent of G20 exports, up from 5.4 percent at the end of 2025.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said:

Global trade proved more resilient than projected in the first half of 2026, despite ongoing disruptions from the Middle East conflict, driven largely by surging demand for AI-enabling goods. On 8 October, the WTO revised its forecast for world merchandise trade volume growth in 2026 upward to 3.9 percent, more than double the previous baseline forecast of 1.9 percent issued in March. In value terms, merchandise trade increased by around 15 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2026.

On the other hand, commercial services trade growth is now forecast at 3.3 percent in 2026, reflecting a decrease from the March forecast of 4.8 percent largely due to the impact of the Middle East conflict on transport and travel services. Nevertheless, in value terms, commercial services trade increased by around 14 percent in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Trade remedy actions continued to be widely utilised across G20 economies, although the trade affected by these measures remained limited. In 2025, G20 economies initiated 455 trade remedy actions, comprising 345 initiations and 110 terminations, with initiations averaging 28.8 per month. During the first half of 2026, 209 new trade remedy actions were recorded, including 188 initiations and 21 terminations, with the monthly average of new initiations rising to 31.3. Anti-dumping measures remained the most frequently utilized trade remedy instrument.

G20 economies continued to utilise the transparency mechanisms of the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Committees at the WTO to notify their related measures and to constructively address specific trade concerns without resorting to dispute settlement.

The report emphasises the ongoing dialogue among G20 economies devoted to addressing underlying trade imbalances, coupled with intensified efforts to reach negotiated solutions.

G20 economies remained key players in global trade, while continuing to navigate the ongoing challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and economic disruption, the report finds. Their dual approach of increasing trade facilitation efforts while introducing targeted restrictive measures underscores the need for cooperative strategies to maintain robust trade flows that benefit the global economy.