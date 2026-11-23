MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A 500-megawatt solar power project in Uzbekistan's Pop district has reached full operating capacity following a phased investment program valued at $350 million.

This was reflected in the statement by the Namangan regional administration.

The project was developed by Germany's Hyper Partners GmbH and was implemented in stages, with the solar photovoltaic plant gradually increasing its generating capacity to 500 MW, according to the Namangan regional administration's press service.

A ceremony marking the launch of the facility at full capacity was attended by residents, community representatives, veterans and media organizations.

The project is part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to increase the use of renewable energy sources and expand solar power generation. The addition of 500 MW of solar capacity provides the country with a significant new source of electricity generation based on solar resources.

According to Trend 's calculations, the project represents approximately $700,000 in investment per megawatt of installed solar capacity, based on the reported $350 million investment and 500 MW capacity. If the plant were to operate at its full 500 MW capacity continuously, its theoretical maximum annual generation would reach approximately 4.38 billion kilowatt-hours. Actual output would be lower and would depend on solar irradiation, weather conditions, maintenance, and the plant's capacity factor.

The scale of the project is also significant for the Namangan region, where expanding renewable generation could support rising electricity demand associated with population growth, industrial activity, and economic development.

The commissioning comes as Uzbekistan seeks to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix and attract private investment into power-generation infrastructure. Solar projects have become an important component of this strategy because of the country's substantial solar potential and the relatively rapid deployment of photovoltaic capacity.