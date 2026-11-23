MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office furniture brand KAGUYASU has published a case study on furnishing DAIEI Co., Ltd.'s new branch in Tokyo. KAGUYASU helped select furniture, proposed layouts and coordinated deliveries for the workspace, meeting room and reception and guest area. All furniture was delivered and installed by the original opening date.

“In eight years of working in procurement, I can't recall another project where scheduling was this difficult,” said the company's procurement representative. With multiple suppliers, the representative had to check stock, lead times and delivery requirements and handle quotes and invoices separately.









With less than a month until opening, the furniture had yet to be selected. The representative spent several days visiting Tokyo furniture stores. Showrooms typically displayed furniture by collection, making it difficult to picture how desks and chairs from different collections would look together. Some preferred items would not fit through the building's entrance or corridors.



The representative initially contacted KAGUYASU about reception furniture specifications. Through its corporate service, a dedicated contact reviewed the floor plan, headcount, budget and opening date. KAGUYASU proposed furniture and layouts for all three areas, including desks, chairs and a meeting table for about ten people. It coordinated colors and materials across the branch, checked budget, site access and availability by opening day, and prepared a proposal for internal approval.

Once the furniture was selected, KAGUYASU confirmed stock, production lead times, delivery and assembly options and costs, and how packaging would be handled after delivery. The same contact issued quotations, invoices, delivery notes and receipts, giving the representative time to prepare for delivery.









The company said the finished office looked and functioned as expected. Employees praised the chairs' comfort and the furniture's ease of use. The procurement representative, who had checked reviews and initially had reservations, said the result exceeded expectations. Having one contact from selection through delivery reduced scheduling work and eased the pressure of getting the branch ready for day one.









KAGUYASU develops and sells furniture for offices and commercial spaces and helps corporate customers select furniture and plan layouts.

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