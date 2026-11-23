MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Ethereum Foundation says it has expanded its protocol security efforts as it accelerates a major overhaul aimed at defending the network against future threats associated with quantum computing and increasingly capable artificial intelligence.

In a Monday blog post, Ethereum Foundation researcher Kev Wedderburn said quantum-related mitigations had been in the planning pipeline for some time, but that AI has become a more pressing security risk-prompting the foundation to treat hardening the protocol as its top priority. The post also outlined how the planned upgrade would touch core parts of Ethereum's infrastructure, including validator signing, transaction authorization, and how data from rollups is verified.

The Ethereum Foundation says it has doubled its protocol security team to keep pace with a faster, more security-driven development cycle. The upgrade is expected to change fundamental protocol mechanics: validator message signing, user transaction authorization, and rollup data verification. Wedderburn frames AI as a newer and more urgent risk than quantum alone, shifting the security roadmap. The foundation acknowledges tradeoffs: faster progress can increase the chance of shipping bugs, making formal verification more important. Earlier reporting indicates Ethereum's broader post-quantum and post-AI transition timeline is moving, with a December 2028 target mentioned by Justin Drake.

Key takeawaysWhy Ethereum is reshaping its security roadmap

Ethereum's security roadmap has long included work to reduce exposure to future advances in quantum computing. However, Wedderburn's post argues that the risk picture has changed: artificial intelligence is now viewed as urgent enough to influence the pace and scope of protocol hardening.

That shift matters for users and developers because it affects not only how vulnerabilities are addressed, but also how Ethereum functions at a foundational level. The foundation is signaling that the protocol's defenses will need to be integrated across multiple layers-not added as a bolt-on after the core architecture is already finalized.

What the overhaul is intended to change

According to Wedderburn, the planned upgrade would require changes in several places where security assumptions are embedded into Ethereum's operation.

First, he said it would alter how validators sign messages. Validator signing is a critical element of Ethereum's consensus and verification pipeline, so changes here typically have cascading implications for security proofs, client implementations, and upgrade coordination.

Second, the overhaul is expected to adjust how users authorize transactions. Authorization is where signatures and permissioning logic meet application behavior, and any changes can impact wallet software, user flows, and developer tooling-especially if signature schemes or verification procedures evolve.

Third, the foundation said it plans to update how Ethereum verifies data posted by rollups. Rollups rely on Ethereum as a verification layer for certain types of proofs and data commitments. Any modifications to rollup data verification procedures can affect rollup operator practices and the security model relied on by downstream applications.

Speeding up development increases the need for verification

Wedderburn characterized the upgrade as more difficult than Ethereum's well-known“Merge” transition, while also stressing that the timeline pressure is increasing. In his words, faster development makes it easier to ship bugs-an acknowledgment that accelerating work can introduce new risks even as it attempts to mitigate longer-term threats.

To address that tension, he said the Ethereum Foundation expanded its protocol security team and emphasized formal verification and security work so it can keep pace with protocol development. The underlying message is clear: when core cryptographic and protocol mechanisms are in motion, relying solely on conventional testing may not be enough.

The researcher also framed hardening as an ongoing, cross-layer requirement.“Every layer of the protocol and ecosystem will need to adapt,” he said, describing the effort as the network's highest priority.

How the timeline is evolving

This security push follows earlier discussion of Ethereum's post-quantum transition schedule. Earlier this month, Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake outlined a December 2028 target for completing Ethereum's post-quantum and post-AI transition, as reported in a piece linked from Wedderburn's post (the reporting points readers to Cointelegraph coverage of Drake's comments, including that the date would come a year earlier than a previously announced quantum-resistance deadline).

While the Monday blog post emphasizes AI's urgency and expands security staffing, the timeline shift underscores a broader theme: Ethereum is not treating quantum-readiness as a single milestone. Instead, the foundation appears to be converging quantum and AI-related hardening into a unified, faster-moving upgrade plan.

What to watch next

Investors, builders, and users should watch for how the foundation turns these high-level commitments into concrete specification updates-particularly around validator signing, transaction authorization behavior, and rollup verification changes. The key open question is how Ethereum balances urgency with safety: faster protocol evolution may be necessary for long-term resilience, but it will likely depend on rigorous formal verification to avoid introducing new classes of bugs during the transition.

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