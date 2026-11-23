MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) Second Lady Usha Vance joined First Lady Melania Trump and military spouses to assemble holiday care packages for deployed American troops, offering messages of gratitude three days before Thanksgiving.

“Thank you so much for taking care of all of us! We are so grateful,” Vance wrote on a holiday card.

The American Red Cross event took place in a hangar at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where volunteers filled boxes with snacks and signed cards for service members spending the holiday season away from their families.

Vance introduced the first lady before the two joined volunteers at packing tables. Pretzels, rice cereal treats and sweets were among the items going into the packages, the pool reported.

Christmas music played as participants worked at three long tables. Melania Trump moved between packing stations, spoke with military spouses and helped fill the boxes before joining Vance to sign holiday cards.

Her message read:“Thank you for your service. Be safe. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The gathering also included spouses of government and Cabinet officials. The White House said the Red Cross helped organise the event to prepare deliveries for troops serving overseas.

In her remarks, Melania Trump linked military service to the security of future generations.

“America's children must inherit peace,” she said.

She thanked the Red Cross for supporting service members and their families worldwide. Her prepared remarks also thanked Vance and Vice President JD Vance, a Marine Corps veteran, for their service to the country.

Monday's gathering followed the first and second ladies' November 12 visit to Fort Rucker in Alabama, where they met soldiers and military families ahead of the holiday.

During that visit, Usha Vance spoke about the demands of service on spouses and children, drawing on her husband's experience in the Marines.

“My husband, J.D., served in the Marine Corps and I know from him just how much service asks of families,” she said, according to the Army's account.

She praised the communities military families build as they move between postings.

“Wherever your country sends you, you find a way to make it a home,” she said.

The two also visited Ellis D. Parker Elementary School on the installation. Vance highlighted education and reading, while Melania Trump urged Americans to remember families facing an empty seat at their Thanksgiving table because a loved one was serving away from home.

Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year. The holiday is traditionally marked by family gatherings and meals, with public events also recognising service and charitable work.

At the White House, President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation and pardoning ceremony on Tuesday.

The two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, were raised by Scott and Becky Rightsell of Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia, the White House said.

An online poll will determine which bird takes centre stage at the ceremony. Both will be pardoned and will subsequently live at Texas A&M, according to the announcement.