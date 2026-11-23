India Observes Kartik Purnima As Thousands Gather For Holy Rituals Today

Devotees gathered in large numbers at Braj Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. In Odisha's Puri, thousands of devotees from across the country gathered in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple to witness the divine Swarna Besha of Lord Jagannath. In Haryana's Yamunanagar, devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh took a holy dip in the Kapal Mochan Sarovar on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti as part of the Kapal Mochan Mela. Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day is also associated with Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour, lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs. The festival paints a vibrant picture as devotees chant prayers and float illuminated miniature boats on the water's surface, creating a mesmerising spectacle. Meanwhile, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi features a special Deepmala Shringar of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath during the daily Saptarishi Aarti from October 26 until Kartik Purnima, marking the auspicious occasion of the holy Kartik month. According to the temple administration, the special decoration will be performed every day during the Saptarishi Aarti, offering devotees an opportunity to witness the divine adornment of Baba Vishwanath illuminated with lamps. The initiative is being organised as part of the religious observances associated with the month of Kartik, which holds special significance for devotees. The Deepmala Shringar is expected to add to the devotional atmosphere at the temple during the period leading up to Kartik Purnima. The temple's announcement stated that the grand and divine Deepmala Shringar would be carried out daily from October 26 until Kartik Purnima during the Saptarishi Aarti.